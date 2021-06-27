DH Evening Brief: June 27, 2021

Twin explosions at IAF station in Jammu airport terror attack: J&K DGP
The "terror attack" using explosives-laden drones, a first-of-a-kind incident, at the IAF station at Jammu airport comes three days after the first engagement of the top Kashmiri leaders with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.It also comes at a time when the ceasefire on the border with India and Pakistan has been enforced without any incident for the past few months following back-channel talks. Read more
40,000 missing Covid-19 patients worry Bengaluru
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which did a good job of stabilising the daily Covid-19 caseload during the lockdown, now faces a daunting task of tracing close to 40,000 patients. Read more
Mayawati trashes alliance rumours with AIMIM, to go solo in UP, Uttarakhand polls
Facing the dangers of being reduced to a fringe player in state politics, BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday trashed reports of electoral tie-up with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and said that her party would go solo in the elections. Read more
Covid Tracker | Will the third wave affect children?
The Karnataka government constituted a high-level expert committee to recommend intervention in paediatric care in the event of a third Covid-19 wave. The committee, headed by Dr Devi Shetty recently submitted its report and had a wide range of suggestions for the government. Suraksha Pinnu brings you some of the key recommendations. Watch video
Cancer care, research takes back seat amid Covid-19 pandemic
The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on clinical care and research for cancer, with screening down 85 per cent since March last year – which could possibly see 10,000 deaths over the next 10 years, according toa report. Read more
Delta Plus has more affinity for lung tissues compared to other Covid-19 strains: NTAGI chief
The Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 has greater affinity to lung tissues as compared to other strains but it does not mean that it will cause severe disease or is more transmissible, head of coronavirus working group NTAGI Dr N K Arora said. A new viral variant of the coronavirus, Delta Plus, was identified on June 11. It was recently classified as a variant of concern.Read more
Increasing Covid-19 deaths now a concern for Maharashtra
Newly recorded Covid-19 infections in the range of 8,000 to 10,000 daily and increasing deaths – largely because of reconciliation of old figures – continue to be a concern for Maharashtra.The peak of the second wave is over and the state may just be weeks away from the third wave, say, doctors, adding that the cases need to be controlled further. Read more
Serena Williams to skip Tokyo Olympics
Serena Williams will not be in the USteam for the Tokyo Olympics, the 23-times Grand Slam singles tennis champion said on Sunday. "Yeah, I'm actually not on the Olympic list, so... Not that I'm aware of. If so, then I shouldn't be on it," the 39-year-old told reporters on the eve of the Wimbledon. Read more
Watch (and hear) how NASA's Perseverance Rover took its first selfie
NASA's Perseverance rover took itsfirst and most epic selfie with the Ingenuity rover on Mars in April. The Perseverance roverabout the size of an SUV, weighing a metric ton, is equipped with 10 cameras and two microphones.In a video released by NASA,Vandi Verma, Perseverance’s chief engineer for robotic operations at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, shared the complexprocess behind the historic selfie. Watch video
