DH Evening Brief: June 29, 2021

Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari booked over wrong map of India
The police in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district have lodged an FIR against Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari and News Partnerships Head Amrita Tripathiover the social media platform putting up a distorted map of India. The FIR was lodged at the Khurja Nagar police station on Monday evening on the basis of a complaint by an office-bearer of right-wing Bajrang Dal. Read more
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India
India's drug regulator DCGI has granted permission to Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Cipla to import Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in the country, official sources said on Tuesday.Moderna's vaccine will be the fourth Covid-19 jab to be available in India after Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik. Read more
SII, Bharat Biotech supplied 30% fewer vaccines in first 5 months of 2021: Data
The two Indian manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines appear to have supplied at least 30% fewer doses than their known production capacities in the first five months of this year, suggests an analysis of the data shared by the Union Health Ministry in an affidavit presented before the Supreme Court. Read more
Watch: 13-year-old boy diagnosed with rare post-Covid-19 brain disease in Karnataka
A 13-year-old boy in Karnataka's Davanagere has been diagnosed with Acute Necrotizing Encephalopathy of Childhood after Covid-19 recovery, informed Dr Kalappanavar on June 28. “A 13-year-old boy in Karnataka's Davanagere has been diagnosed with Acute Necrotizing Encephalopathy of Childhood, a condition that affects the brain post-Covid-19 recovery. This is probably the first case in a child post-Covid-19-recovery,” said Dr Kalappanavar. Watch video
Pfizer-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine combination yields better results, study finds
A mixed schedule of vaccines where a shot of Pfizer'sCovid-19vaccine is given four weeks after an AstraZeneca shot will produce better immune responses than giving another dose of AstraZeneca, an Oxford study said on Monday. Read more
In Pics: Biggest drone attacks in the world
Here we take a look at some of the brutal drone attacks in the world till date. See pics
Centre's 60L jabs in July to slacken Karnataka's vaccination drive
Karnataka is set to receive nearly 60 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines in July, allowing it to administer just about two lakh jabs daily, slowing down the pace of the vaccination drive. According to an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court, the Centre has told states that 12 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines would be available in July, which includes the allocation for the private sector. Read more
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine CoronaVac safe, effective in 3 to 17-year-old children: Lancet Study
Two doses of the China-made Covid-19 vaccine, CoronaVac, are safe and produce a strong antibody response among children and adolescents aged 3-17 years, according to a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal. Read more
Devas joins Cairn in trying to seize Air India’s overseas assets
Devas Multimedia Pvt., a company seeking over $1.2 billion it won in international arbitration from India, has joined Cairn Energy Plc in seeking to seize Air India Ltd.’s assets abroad. Calling the flagship airline an “alter ego” of the Indian state and therefore liable for the sovereign’s debts, Devas filed a petition in New York asking Air India to pay the amount or forfeit its US property including planes, cargo handling equipment and artwork. Read more
No role in EU travel permission for Covishield: EMA
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will assess the Serum Institute of India’s (SII) Covishield manufacturing sites before approving it. However, the agency said it has no role in lifting European Union (EU) travel restrictions. Read more
T20 World Cup to be held in UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14
This year's T20 World Cup, which has been moved to the UAE and Oman from India due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be played from October 17 to November 14, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday. Read more
Monsoon Session of Parliament likely to begin from July 19
The Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to commence on July 19 and conclude on August 13, sources said on Tuesday. The nearly month-long session is likely to have around 20 sittings, the sources said. Read more
