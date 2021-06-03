DH Evening Brief: June 3, 2021

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said Karnataka will remain locked down till 6 am on June 14, with no new relaxations, to contain the spread of Covid-19. Read more
Under the existing lockdown norms, shops selling essential goods are allowed to open from 6 am to 10 am, with the public allowed to use their vehicles to move around only for purchasing essentials, emergencies or vaccination. Check the full list of what's allowed and what's not
‘Kannada ugliest language’: State govt to take legal action against Google
The Karnataka government on Thursday said it will take legal action against tech giant Google following outrage over a search result that showed Kannada as India’s "ugliest language". Read more
In talks with Pfizer, J&J, Moderna to source, locally manufacture Covid-19 vaccines: Foreign Secretary
Discussions are underway with major pharma companies about sourcing and possibly manufacturing their Covid-19 jabs locally while India is looking forward to WHO's nod for Bharat Biotech's indigenously developed vaccine, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday. Read more
Serum Institute applies to DCGI to produce Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine
The Serum Institute of India (SII) has applied to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking permission to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V in the country, sources said on Thursday. Read more
Teachers Eligibility Test pass certificates to be valid for lifetime
The validity of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificates has been extended from seven years to a lifetime, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" announced on Thursday. Read more
Tapeworm drug, cheaper tests: How Reliance plans to tackle Covid-19
Reliance Industries Ltd. is working on a new Covid-19 drug and cheaper testing kits as the conglomerate owned by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani looks to curb the pathogen which has ravaged India in the past year. Read more
Covid-19 strain in Vietnam not new, part of B.1.617, Alpha variants: WHO
A coronavirus variant which Vietnam authorities thought was a combination of the 'Delta variant' (B.1.617, first detected in India) and 'Alpha variant' (strain first detected in United Kingdom) is not a new hybrid but part of the existing 'Delta' strain, the World Health Organization's (WHO) representative in Vietnam told Nikkei. Read more
Explained: Global oil price jump and how it affects India
Oil prices whizzed past $70 a barrel to reach pre-pandemic highs earlier this week as expectations for oil demand have surged on better outlook for demand in major countries and OPEC members sticking to a plan to ease supply controls gradually. Read more
Will we need booster shots against Covid-19 in the future?
The world's leading Covid-19 vaccines may offer lasting protection that diminishes the need for frequent booster shots. Read more
More than 2 billion Covid-19 vaccines given worldwide
More than two billion (200 crore) Covid-19 vaccines have been given across the world, according to an AFP tally Thursday drawn from official sources. Read more
