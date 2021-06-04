DH Evening Brief: June 4, 2021

Pfizer jab produces less antibodies against Delta variant of coronavirus: Lancet study
People fully vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are likely to have more than five times lower levels of neutralising antibodies against the Delta variant first identified in India compared to the original strain, according to research published in The Lancet journal. Read more
The curious turn in UP politics with Yogi-Modi stand-off
Even as floating dead bodies in the Ganga and unabated deaths due to acute shortage of oxygen have made headlines in Uttar Pradesh over the past two months, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath continues to be full of self-praise for his “management” of the second wave of Covid-19 while proclaiming how he was preparing the state for an impending third wave. Read more
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged for 6th time in a row at 4%, announces monetary support to hospitality sector
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee on Friday kept the key policy interest rates unchanged once again at record low levels, ensuring the bank loans do not get costlier and handed out special cheap loan facility to covid-battered contact –intensive hospitality sector. Read more
Karnataka cancels II PUC examination; SSLC exams in 3rd week of July
Ending widespread speculations over II PUC (Class 12) exams in Karnataka, Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar on Friday announced that there will be no exams for the II PUC students in Karnataka. Read more
After Bengal drubbing, BJP aims to corner Mamata Banerjee at the national level
Following its drubbing at the hands of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the West Bengal Assembly elections, the central leadership of the BJP has instructed the state unit to hold regular meetings with party leaders of other states regarding post-poll violence in the state. Read more
Delhi High Court dismisses Juhi Chawla's 'publicity' 5G suit, imposes Rs 20 lakh fine
The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a plea by actor Juhi Chawla against introduction of 5G technology with Rs 20 lakh for abusing the process of law. Read more
'SoftBank in talks to invest Rs 3,500 crore to 4,300 crore in Flipkart'
SoftBank Group is in discussions with Flipkart to pump in about Rs 3,500-4,300 crore into the Walmart-owned e-tailer, according to sources. Read more
Does Ramdev’s rancorous rage suit the government?
Baba Ramdev’s serial abuse of modern medicine and its practitioners has led to both anger at the persistence of his egregious statements and bewilderment at the government’s inaction. His ‘apologies’ for one appalling statement invariably segue into another set of aggressive, malicious and slanderous comments. Read more
The Indian government has told the Delhi High Court that WhatsApp was securing “trick consent” from its users for its freshly updated privacy policy to allegedly evade a data protection Bill currently in the works. Read more
Lioness dies of suspected Covid-19, 8 lions infected in Tamil Nadu zoo
Covid-19 has hit the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur on the outskirts of Chennai. A 9-year-old lioness has died of suspected Covid-19, while eight lions lodged inside the zoo have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Read more
