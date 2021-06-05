DH Evening Brief: June 5, 2021

India's consumer confidence drops to record low: RBI survey
Indian consumers’ confidence is plumbing new lows, adding to a string of grim data in an economy clobbered by the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak.The current situation index fell to a record 48.5 in May from 53.1 in March, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s consumer confidence survey, where 100 is level that divides pessimism from optimism. Respondents were also bleak about the year-ahead prospects, with the future expectations index dropping to 96.4 from 108.8 in the period under review, the RBI said. Read more
Centre issues final notice to Twitter over IT rules compliance
India on Saturday issued “one last notice” to Twitter to immediately comply with the new rules for digital media companies, failing which it would be liable for the content posted by its users.The notice to Twitter came after the social networking company failed to appoint a compliance officer and a nodal officer as required under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Read more
DH Deciphers | What causes the rise and fall of Covid waves?
India’s first Covid-19 wave peaked last September and since then even though vaccines weren’t rolled out and stringent lockdown measures like those in March-May of 2020 weren’t imposed, cases started to drop over time. About sixmonths later, in March this year, cases started to surge in what is now known as the second Covid-19 wave. Now, as the second wave tapers off, here's what we know about the rise and fall of Covid waves and why the second wave may be slowing down: Read more
What is Covid-19's impact on the brain and mind?
Although Covid-19 was first described as a disease of the lungs, as its relentless march has continued we’ve realised that it has a far wider reach in the human body. Covid-19 has been associated with skin rashes, bleeding disorders and structural damage to the heart and kidneys. It has also been implicated in disorders of both the brain and the mind. Read more
Blue badge taken off if account inactive for 6 months or incomplete: Twitter
Amid outrage over personal accounts of Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat losing verified blue tick marks, Twitter on Saturday said the blue badge and verified status could be automatically removed from an account if it is incomplete or inactive for six months as per its rules. Read more
Scientists fear lack of safety protocol in max-containment labs may lead to next global pandemic
As the world still fights against the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic, scientists fear that any slip-up in safety protocols at high-security laboratories that undertake hazardous biological researchcould lead to another global pandemic. As many as 59 maximum biosafety level 4 (BSL-4) labs are currently in the planning stage, being built or operational across the globe in 23 countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, according to a team of two researchers who have publicly mapped these laboratories. Read more
Twitter restores verified badge to VP Venkaiah Naidu's personal handle hours after removing it
Twitter on Saturday briefly removed the verified blue tick on the personal account of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and some RSS leaders citing inactivity.The verified badge was restored after the Vice President’s office flagged the matter with Twitter. The ‘blue ticks’ on the RSS leaders' Twitter handles, though inactive, were also restored later. Read more
G7 finance ministers agree to global minimum tax of at least 15%
A group of the world's richest nations reached a landmark deal on Saturday to close cross-border tax loopholes used by some of the world's biggest companies.The Group of Seven said it would back a minimum global corporation tax rate of at least 15 per cent, and put in place measures to ensure taxes were paid in the countries where businesses operate. Read more
T20 World Cup set to be moved out of India due to Covid
The marquee T20 World Cup in October-November is set to be shifted to the UAE and Oman with the BCCI having internally intimated the ICC to go ahead with its preparation due to a tricky Covid-19 situation in India.While the UAE was always the first back-up option, Oman's capital Muscat has been added as the fourth venue, apart from Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, for the tournament that will start in the last week of October. Read more
Coercive federalism at play in Bengal
It is a month since the electoral results in West Bengal were announced after an excessively acerbic campaign. The polls ended in a thumping victory for the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, which won almost 73 per cent of the 292 assembly seats on offer, with a popular vote share of 48 per cent. In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which deputed the entire might of the party and government in the electoral campaign, won a mere 23 per cent of the seats in the Assembly. Read more
