DH Evening Brief: June 6, 2021

Will remain Chief Minister as long as BJP high command has confidence in me, says CM Yediyurappa
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that he would continue to head the state government as long as the party High Command had trust in him.He was responding to media queries on repeated complaints by ministers and MLAs against the CM. "I will not react to such activities. As long as the high command has trust in me, I will continue as CM. The day they ask me to step down, I will resign and work day and night for the development of the state," he said. Read more
Centre prevented 'big scam' of AAP govt: BJP on Delhi's doorstep ration delivery scheme
The BJP on Sunday claimed that the Centre has forestalled a "big scam" that the Delhi’s AAP government might have committed by "diverting" subsidised food grains, as it hit back at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for targeting the central dispensation for stopping his scheme of doorstep delivery of ration. Read more
Centre fighting for blue tick, be self reliant if you want Covid-19 vaccine: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a swipe at the Centre, saying the Modi government is fighting for a blue tick and people need to become self-reliant for getting Covid vaccines.His remarks came a day after outrage over the removal of 'blue tick' badge from the personal accounts of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and RSS top functionaries including Mohan Bhagwat, by Twitter, only to restore it later. Read more
Pizza, smartphones can be delivered, why not ration? Kejriwal asks Modi to allow doorstep ration scheme
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to a briefing to directly call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Centre stalling his administration's door-to-door ration scheme."The poor of this country have been targeted by the ration mafia for years, this scheme would have efficiently cut down on this, however two days before its implementation they got the government to scrap its implementation," Kejriwal said. "For the first time in 75 years a government dared to take on this ration mafia, but are unable to proceed" he added. Read more
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar hospitalised in Mumbai
Thespian Dilip Kumar has been hospitalized at the PD Hinduja Hospital at Khar after he complained of breathlessness on Sunday.The 98-year-old actor is being monitored by a team headed by pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parker and cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale. Read more
New IT rules leave social media companies, govt at crossroads
In the second half of May this year, Congress approached Delhi Police seeking an investigation and asked Twitter to act against certain handles after BJP leader Sambit Patra tweeted screenshots of a ‘toolkit’ which he charged was created by the main opposition party to defame the Narendra Modi government and its Covid-19 response. Read more
Will remain Chief Minister as long as BJP high command has confidence in me, says CM Yediyurappa
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that he would continue to head the state government as long as the party High Command had trust in him.He was responding to media queries on repeated complaints by ministers and MLAs against the CM. "I will not react to such activities. As long as the high command has trust in me, I will continue as CM. The day they ask me to step down, I will resign and work day and night for the development of the state," he said. Read more
Centre prevented 'big scam' of AAP govt: BJP on Delhi's doorstep ration delivery scheme
The BJP on Sunday claimed that the Centre has forestalled a "big scam" that the Delhi’s AAP government might have committed by "diverting" subsidised food grains, as it hit back at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for targeting the central dispensation for stopping his scheme of doorstep delivery of ration. Read more
Centre fighting for blue tick, be self reliant if you want Covid-19 vaccine: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a swipe at the Centre, saying the Modi government is fighting for a blue tick and people need to become self-reliant for getting Covid vaccines.His remarks came a day after outrage over the removal of 'blue tick' badge from the personal accounts of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and RSS top functionaries including Mohan Bhagwat, by Twitter, only to restore it later. Read more
Pizza, smartphones can be delivered, why not ration? Kejriwal asks Modi to allow doorstep ration scheme
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to a briefing to directly call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Centre stalling his administration's door-to-door ration scheme."The poor of this country have been targeted by the ration mafia for years, this scheme would have efficiently cut down on this, however two days before its implementation they got the government to scrap its implementation," Kejriwal said. "For the first time in 75 years a government dared to take on this ration mafia, but are unable to proceed" he added. Read more
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar hospitalised in Mumbai
Thespian Dilip Kumar has been hospitalized at the PD Hinduja Hospital at Khar after he complained of breathlessness on Sunday.The 98-year-old actor is being monitored by a team headed by pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parker and cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale. Read more
New IT rules leave social media companies, govt at crossroads
In the second half of May this year, Congress approached Delhi Police seeking an investigation and asked Twitter to act against certain handles after BJP leader Sambit Patra tweeted screenshots of a ‘toolkit’ which he charged was created by the main opposition party to defame the Narendra Modi government and its Covid-19 response. Read more