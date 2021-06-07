DH Evening Brief: June 7, 2021

Free Covid-19 vaccine for all above 18 years from June 21: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21, and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the country in the coming days. Read more
15 dead in massive fire at chemical factory in Pune; many feared trapped
At least fifteen persons were killed after a massive fire broke out in an industrial area at Mulshi in Pune on Monday. The fire broke out at a chemical factory in the MIDC at Pirangut this evening. Read more
Covid-19 crisis: Covishield produces more antibodies than Covaxin, shows study
The Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, likely produces a greater number of antibodies than Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, claims a pre-print of the first study involving healthcare workers that pits the two Covid-19 vaccines against each other in the country. Read more
Research on nasal Covid-19 vaccine under way in India: How does it work?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that research on nasal Covid-19 vaccine is under way in the country, and if it turns out to be successful, the vaccination process will further speed up. Read more
India reels under a worsening vaccine-gap as Covid attacks villages
Urban Indians are getting Covid-19 shots much faster than the crores of people living in villages, government data shows, reflecting rising inequity in the country's immunisation drive. Read more
Flipkart in talks to raise Rs 21,800 crore from SoftBank, sovereign wealth funds ahead of IPO
Flipkart, the Indian e-commerce giant controlled by Walmart Inc., is in talks to raise at least Rs 21,800 crore from investors including SoftBank Group Corp. and several sovereign wealth funds, according to people familiar with the matter. Read more
NITI Aayog's SDG report putting Bihar at the bottom rekindles JD(U)'s special status demand
The long-standing demand for special status to Bihar has been rekindled by a recent report of NITI Ayog that put the state at the bottom and provided the opposition with fresh ammunition against the NDA which has been in power here for more than a decade. Read more
Why Roger Federer pulled out of the French Open, dividing commentators
Swiss tennis great Roger Federer has decided to bid adieu to the French Open after the third round due to ongoing medical issues, days after the high-profile exit of women’s world no. 1 Naomi Osaka sparked a debate around mental health at top-tier sports tournaments. Read more
How climate change may be affecting the future of apples
Patrick and Sara McGuire have been growing apples since they were married 25 years ago. Their 150 acres in Ellsworth, Michigan—dubbed Royal Farms—are a mix of sweet apples and the bitter varieties suited for making hard cider. Read more
There is a new vision for crypto, and it is wildly different from Bitcoin
It’s kind of weird to say this, but after more than a decade of Bitcoin’s existence, there’s finally some consensus about what it is. Read more
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all above 18 years from June 21: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21, and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the country in the coming days. Read more
Click here for key takeaways from PM Modi's address to nation
15 dead in massive fire at chemical factory in Pune; many feared trapped
At least fifteen persons were killed after a massive fire broke out in an industrial area at Mulshi in Pune on Monday. The fire broke out at a chemical factory in the MIDC at Pirangut this evening. Read more
Covid-19 crisis: Covishield produces more antibodies than Covaxin, shows study
The Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, likely produces a greater number of antibodies than Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, claims a pre-print of the first study involving healthcare workers that pits the two Covid-19 vaccines against each other in the country. Read more
Research on nasal Covid-19 vaccine under way in India: How does it work?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that research on nasal Covid-19 vaccine is under way in the country, and if it turns out to be successful, the vaccination process will further speed up. Read more
India reels under a worsening vaccine-gap as Covid attacks villages
Urban Indians are getting Covid-19 shots much faster than the crores of people living in villages, government data shows, reflecting rising inequity in the country's immunisation drive. Read more
Flipkart in talks to raise Rs 21,800 crore from SoftBank, sovereign wealth funds ahead of IPO
Flipkart, the Indian e-commerce giant controlled by Walmart Inc., is in talks to raise at least Rs 21,800 crore from investors including SoftBank Group Corp. and several sovereign wealth funds, according to people familiar with the matter. Read more
NITI Aayog's SDG report putting Bihar at the bottom rekindles JD(U)'s special status demand
The long-standing demand for special status to Bihar has been rekindled by a recent report of NITI Ayog that put the state at the bottom and provided the opposition with fresh ammunition against the NDA which has been in power here for more than a decade. Read more
Why Roger Federer pulled out of the French Open, dividing commentators
Swiss tennis great Roger Federer has decided to bid adieu to the French Open after the third round due to ongoing medical issues, days after the high-profile exit of women’s world no. 1 Naomi Osaka sparked a debate around mental health at top-tier sports tournaments. Read more
How climate change may be affecting the future of apples
Patrick and Sara McGuire have been growing apples since they were married 25 years ago. Their 150 acres in Ellsworth, Michigan—dubbed Royal Farms—are a mix of sweet apples and the bitter varieties suited for making hard cider. Read more
There is a new vision for crypto, and it is wildly different from Bitcoin
It’s kind of weird to say this, but after more than a decade of Bitcoin’s existence, there’s finally some consensus about what it is. Read more