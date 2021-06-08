DH Evening Brief: June 8, 2021

Women falling behind in India's Covid-19 vaccination drive
Many more men in India have received Covid-19 vaccines than women, government data showed on Tuesday, highlighting gender disparity in the country's immunisation drive that has also disadvantaged the rural population. Read more
Explained | Why several global websites faced an outage
Swathes of the internet remained unavailable on Tuesday after an apparent widespread outage at the cloud service company, Fastly. Read more
DH Deciphers | Covishield or Covaxin: Which vaccine is superior?
As India scales up the Covid immunisation, many of us have been wondering which vaccine to take (Covishield or Covaxin) and which one has better protection against the coronavirus. Read more
Karnataka to ease Covid-19 lockdown restrictions?
Amid talks that Karnataka may start the unlock process by lifting restrictions after June 14, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is likely to hold a meeting in a day or two, to discuss the matter and take a call. Read more
Sitharaman calls out Infosys over glitches in Income Tax e-filing portal
Infosys on Tuesday came under attack from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after many users took to Twitter complaining of technical glitches on the new Income Tax e-filing portal, which went live on June 7. Read more
Gangrene, hearing loss show Delta Covid-19 variant may be more severe
The coronavirus variant driving India’s devastating Covid-19 second wave is the most infectious to emerge so far. Doctors now want to know if it’s also more severe. Read more
Covid-19: Cases dip below 1-lakh mark, but fatality rate stays high
India’s devastating second wave of coronavirus is showing signs of letting up after nearly two months. The number of fresh daily Covid-19 cases on Monday dipped below the 1-lakh mark for the first time since early April, though the impact of the wave is still reflected in the number of deaths from the infection. Read more
Karnataka CET exam to be held on August 28, 29
The Karnataka Common Entrance Test for various vocational courses, including engineering, is scheduled to be conducted on August 28 and 29.Read more
Heavy sleepers: Elephants on epic trek take nap
A herd of wild elephants in southwestern China has been captured on camera taking a breather from a 500-kilometre march of chaos that has caused more than $1 million in damage. Read more
How an informant and a messaging app led to a huge global crime sting
It took $100,000 plus expenses, and the opportunity for a reduced prison sentence, for the smartphone developer to collaborate with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) in 2018 and kick-start Operation Trojan Horse, according to a court document. Read more
