DH Evening Brief: March 1, 2022

More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed by a Russian rocket attack and dozens of civilians have died in "barbaric" shelling, Ukrainian authorities said on Tuesday, as a huge Russian military convoy approached the capital Kyiv.
Turkey's Ilker Ayci said on Tuesday he will not take on the role of chief executive of Tata Group's Air India, days after the announcement of his appointment led to opposition in India over his previous political links.
Being forced to bid adieu: Ashneer Grover resigns from BharatPe
Ending months-long saga that kept the fintech platform BharatPe in headlines for all the wrong reasons, its Co-founder and Managing Director Ashneer Grover has finally quit minutes after receiving the agenda for upcoming Board meeting, saying that he was being forced to bid adieu to a company he had founded.
Would Vladimir Putin actually be able to rule Ukraine?
Ukrainian resistance to Russia’s invasion has been fierce since Vladimir Putin attacked the country, raising questions about whether he would be able to rule Ukrainians as he pleases if he is ultimately successful in winning the war in military terms.
UP polls: How diminished are BJP's returns after phase five
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) insiders have started conceding that the ruling party's tally is bound to fall in the current election compared to where it stood in 2017. The big question is whether the numbers could come so drastically down that it will give way to its key rival, the Samajwadi Party (SP).
Indian student in Ukraine killed in Kharkiv shelling: MEA
An Indian student was killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv on Tuesday morning in shelling as the war between Russia and Ukraine reached big cities' streets.
Bommai reaches out to family of student killed in Ukraine
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has condoled the death of Naveen Gyangoudar, an Indian student who was killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv on Tuesday morning.
Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope for Indians leaving Ukraine
Keerthana is on a train to Rakhiv, a city located on the western side of Ukraine. Her destination is Romania. The train had just reached Ivano-Frankivsk.
