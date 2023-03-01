DH Evening Brief: BBC must follow Indian laws, EAM tells UK Foreign Secy; Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj likely to be in Delhi Cabinet
DH Evening Brief: BBC must follow Indian laws, EAM tells UK Foreign Secy; Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj likely to be in Delhi Cabinet
updated: Mar 01 2023, 17:43 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
BBC must follow Indian laws: EAM to UK Foreign Secy
All entities operating in India must fully comply with relevant laws, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Wednesday told his British counterpart James Cleverly, who raised the BBC tax surveys issue during a meeting with him. Read more
AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj likely to be in Kejriwal Cabinet
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday chose AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj as replacements for Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, who resigned from the government following their arrests in corruption cases, sources said. Read more
Centre suspends FCRA licence of policy think tank CPR
The Ministry of Home Affairs has suspended theFCRAlicence of prominent public think-tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR) over violation of laws, officials said on Thursday. Read more
Former France great Just Fontaine passes away
Former France soccer great JustFontaine, who in 1958 scored a record 13 goals in a single edition of the World Cup, has died, French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Wednesday. Read more
Pics: UK photographer Ian Sproat's 'wave with a face' photos go viral
UK photographerIan Sproat'sphoto of 'wave with a face' at a Lighthouse has gone viral.Reportedly, it took some 4,000 pictures during a 12-hour-long shoot at Roker Pier in Sunderland to capture this picture that has blown everyone's minds. See pics
Adani says has secured Rs 24,749 crore credit from sovereign wealth fund
Adani Grouphas told creditors it has secured $3 billion (Rs 24,749 crore) loan from a sovereign wealth fund, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, as the embattled conglomerate seeks to ease concerns about its credit profile after a short-seller attack. Read more
Government employees in Karnataka withdraw strike after 17% interim relief announcement
Government employees in Karnataka on Wednesday withdrew their indefinite strike after the state government announced a 17 per cent hike in basic salary as interim relief and constituted a committee on the pension scheme. Read more
Flower pots for G20 event stolen in Gurugram, one arrested
A man has been arrested on the charges of stealing flower pots arranged by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) near Shankar Chowk as part of the preparations for theG-20conference. Read more
Indian-Americans in US politics: Red, white, blue and brown
Speaking at an event in July, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi dubbed hisfellow colleaguesin the Congress, who shared his Indian heritage, as the “Samosa Caucus” — a nomenclature that the Illinois congressman facetiously came up with, and then said “we may be small, but we’re spicy”. Read more
Big blow to AAP as Bhaskar Rao joins BJP in Karnataka
FormerBengaluru police commissionerand AAP leader Bhaskar Rao joined the BJP on Wednesdayin Bengaluru. Read more
BBC must follow Indian laws: EAM to UK Foreign Secy
All entities operating in India must fully comply with relevant laws, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Wednesday told his British counterpart James Cleverly, who raised the BBC tax surveys issue during a meeting with him. Read more
AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj likely to be in Kejriwal Cabinet
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday chose AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj as replacements for Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, who resigned from the government following their arrests in corruption cases, sources said. Read more
Centre suspends FCRA licence of policy think tank CPR
The Ministry of Home Affairs has suspended theFCRAlicence of prominent public think-tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR) over violation of laws, officials said on Thursday. Read more
Former France great Just Fontaine passes away
Former France soccer great JustFontaine, who in 1958 scored a record 13 goals in a single edition of the World Cup, has died, French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Wednesday. Read more
Pics: UK photographer Ian Sproat's 'wave with a face' photos go viral
UK photographerIan Sproat'sphoto of 'wave with a face' at a Lighthouse has gone viral.Reportedly, it took some 4,000 pictures during a 12-hour-long shoot at Roker Pier in Sunderland to capture this picture that has blown everyone's minds. See pics
Adani says has secured Rs 24,749 crore credit from sovereign wealth fund
Adani Grouphas told creditors it has secured $3 billion (Rs 24,749 crore) loan from a sovereign wealth fund, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, as the embattled conglomerate seeks to ease concerns about its credit profile after a short-seller attack. Read more
Government employees in Karnataka withdraw strike after 17% interim relief announcement
Government employees in Karnataka on Wednesday withdrew their indefinite strike after the state government announced a 17 per cent hike in basic salary as interim relief and constituted a committee on the pension scheme. Read more
Flower pots for G20 event stolen in Gurugram, one arrested
A man has been arrested on the charges of stealing flower pots arranged by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) near Shankar Chowk as part of the preparations for theG-20conference. Read more
Indian-Americans in US politics: Red, white, blue and brown
Speaking at an event in July, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi dubbed hisfellow colleaguesin the Congress, who shared his Indian heritage, as the “Samosa Caucus” — a nomenclature that the Illinois congressman facetiously came up with, and then said “we may be small, but we’re spicy”. Read more
Big blow to AAP as Bhaskar Rao joins BJP in Karnataka
FormerBengaluru police commissionerand AAP leader Bhaskar Rao joined the BJP on Wednesdayin Bengaluru. Read more