DH Evening Brief: Tejashwi Yadav unlikely to appear before CBI on Mar 12; 'No need to panic,' experts on H3N2 in India
updated: Mar 11 2023, 18:38 ist
Here are the top stories from today evening.
Tejashwi Yadav unlikely to appear before CBI on Saturday in land-for-jobs case probe
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is unlikely to appear before the CBI for questioning on Saturday in the alleged land-for-jobs scam and has sought a fresh date citing personal reasons, officials said.
The federal agency summoned RJD leader Yadav for questioning on Saturday after he had skipped the previous date on March 4, they said.
Increase precaution, no need to panic: experts as India records two H3N2 virus deaths
There is a need for increased monitoring and precautionary measures to ward off H3N2 but no cause for panic yet, say experts as India confirms its first two deaths due to the influenza virus.
From January 2 to March 5, 451 cases of the H3N2 have been reported in the country, according to data shared by the ministry on Friday. It also said it is keeping a close watch on the situation and cases are expected to decline from month end.
ED says Rs 1 cr in unaccounted cash seized, Rs 600 cr in proceeds of crime detected in raids against Lalu Prasad's family
The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has seized "unaccounted cash" of Rs 1 crore and detected proceeds of crime worth Rs 600 crore after it raided RJD chief Lalu Prasad's family in connection with the railways land for job 'scam' linked money laundering case.
Delhi excise policy row: Accused Pillai tells court ED forged his statements, forced him to sign them
Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, has moved a city court accusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of forging his statements in the matter.
Delhi excise policy case: BRS leader Kavitha appears before ED
BRS leader K Kavitha deposed before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Saturday, with the agency all set to confront her with an arrested accused and record her statement in connection with its money-laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.
India 289/3 at stumps after Gill heroics against Australia
Shubman Gill gave ample display of his immense talent witha stylish hundredbut India's batting unit didn't fully press home the advantage, ending the third day at 289 for three against Australia in the fourth Test, here Saturday.
The hosts are still 191 runs behind Australia's first innings total of 480. Leading the series 2-1, India need a 3-1 series win to qualify for the World Test Championship final.
You can trouble me by putting me in jail but cannot break my spirit: Manish Sisodia
Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has sent a message from the Tihar jail, saying imprisonment may pose difficulties for him but it cannot break his spirit.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.
'Similar things happened in 2017': Nitish on CBI, ED action against Lalu, Tejashwi
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday agreed with ally RJD's contention that the recent crackdowns on its president Lalu Prasad and his family members by the CBI and ED were "politically motivated".
This was in contrast to the stand he took in 2017 when he wanted the ally to come clean on charges of corruption.
Infosys president Mohit Joshi resigns, now new Tech Mahindra MD, CEO
IT company Tech Mahindra on Saturday announced the appointment of former Infosys president Mohit Joshi as MD and CEO designate, who will take over the charge from C P Gurnani after his retirement on December 19 this year.
The announcement follows the resignation of Joshi from Infosys where he was head of the global financial services and healthcare and software businesses, which included Finacle (Infosys' banking platform) and the artificial intelligence and automation porfolio.
Direct Tax collections for FY 2022-23 at Rs 16.68 lakh crore
Government data has revealed that Direct Tax collections up to March 10, 2023, stood at Rs 16.68 lakh crore which is 22.58 per cent higher than the gross collections for the corresponding period of last year.
