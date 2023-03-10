DH Evening Brief: ED gets Sisodia's custody till March 17; India reports first H3N2 virus deaths

Here are the top stories today evening.
    Delhi court sends Sisodia to ED custody till March 17 in excise policy case

    The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court, on Friday, sent AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17.

    H3N2 in India: Karnataka, Haryana report first deaths

    India has recorded its first two deaths due to seasonal influenza subtype H3N2, one each from Karnataka and Haryana, with the Union health ministry on Friday saying it is keeping a close watch on the situation and cases are expected to decline from month end.

    Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal's father falls to death from Gurugram high-rise

    Ramesh Agarwal, father ofOyofounder Ritesh Agarwal, died on Friday after he fell from a high-rise building, according to police.

    MHA announces 10% reservation in BSF jobs for ex-Agniveers

    The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has reserved 10 per centof vacancies for former 'agniveers' in the Border Security Force (BSF), a move that will give the new crop of military personnel job opportunities after being out of the forces.

    Xi Jinping, a princeling turned Mao 2.0 in China's 'new era'

    A decade ago when the powerful covert factions of China's ruling Communist Party choseXi Jinpingas a compromise candidate to lead the party, few had an inkling that the suave and sedate "princeling" will cast himself on the mould of party founder Mao Zedong and bulldoze his way to become the leader for life.

    Berlin to let everyone go topless at public pools

    Women in Berlin will soon be allowed to go topless at the city's public swimming pools, like men, the Berlin state government said on Thursday.

    PM Modi raises issue of temple attacks in Australia with Anthony Albanese

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday raised with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese the issue of recent attacks on temples in Australia.

    Pulwama widows removed from Jaipur protest site to hospitals

    Rajasthan police early Friday removed the widows of the three CRPF jawans killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack from the protest site outside Congress leader Sachin Pilot's house.

    JNU lively reflection of India’s cultural unity: President Murmu

    Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is a relatively young institution and it presents a lively reflection of the cultural unity of India, President Droupadi Murmu said on Friday.

