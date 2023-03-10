DH Evening Brief: ED gets Sisodia's custody till March 17; India reports first H3N2 virus deaths

H3N2 in India: Karnataka, Haryana report first deaths
India has recorded its first two deaths due to seasonal influenza subtype H3N2, one each from Karnataka and Haryana, with the Union health ministry on Friday saying it is keeping a close watch on the situation and cases are expected to decline from month end. Read more
Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal's father falls to death from Gurugram high-rise
Ramesh Agarwal, father ofOyofounder Ritesh Agarwal, died on Friday after he fell from a high-rise building, according to police. Read more
MHA announces 10% reservation in BSF jobs for ex-Agniveers
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has reserved 10 per centof vacancies for former 'agniveers' in the Border Security Force (BSF), a move that will give the new crop of military personnel job opportunities after being out of the forces. Read more
Xi Jinping, a princeling turned Mao 2.0 in China's 'new era'
A decade ago when the powerful covert factions of China’s ruling Communist Party choseXi Jinpingas a compromise candidate to lead the party, few had an inkling that the suave and sedate “princeling” will cast himself on the mould of party founder Mao Zedong and bulldoze his way to become the leader for life. Read more
Berlin to let everyone go topless at public pools
Women in Berlin will soon be allowed to go topless at the city's public swimming pools, like men, the Berlin state government said on Thursday. Read more
PM Modi raises issue of temple attacks in Australia with Anthony Albanese
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday raised with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese the issue of recent attacks on temples in Australia.
Delhi court sends Sisodia to ED custody till March 17 in excise policy case
The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court, on Friday, sent AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17.
Read more
H3N2 in India: Karnataka, Haryana report first deaths
India has recorded its first two deaths due to seasonal influenza subtype H3N2, one each from Karnataka and Haryana, with the Union health ministry on Friday saying it is keeping a close watch on the situation and cases are expected to decline from month end. Read more
Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal's father falls to death from Gurugram high-rise
Ramesh Agarwal, father ofOyofounder Ritesh Agarwal, died on Friday after he fell from a high-rise building, according to police. Read more
MHA announces 10% reservation in BSF jobs for ex-Agniveers
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has reserved 10 per centof vacancies for former 'agniveers' in the Border Security Force (BSF), a move that will give the new crop of military personnel job opportunities after being out of the forces. Read more
Xi Jinping, a princeling turned Mao 2.0 in China's 'new era'
A decade ago when the powerful covert factions of China’s ruling Communist Party choseXi Jinpingas a compromise candidate to lead the party, few had an inkling that the suave and sedate “princeling” will cast himself on the mould of party founder Mao Zedong and bulldoze his way to become the leader for life. Read more
Berlin to let everyone go topless at public pools
Women in Berlin will soon be allowed to go topless at the city's public swimming pools, like men, the Berlin state government said on Thursday. Read more
PM Modi raises issue of temple attacks in Australia with Anthony Albanese
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday raised with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese the issue of recent attacks on temples in Australia.
Read more
Pulwama widows removed from Jaipur protest site to hospitals
Rajasthan police early Friday removed the widows of the three CRPF jawans killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack from the protest site outside Congress leader Sachin Pilot's house.
Read more
JNU lively reflection of India’s cultural unity: President Murmu
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is a relatively young institution and it presents a lively reflection of the cultural unity of India, President Droupadi Murmu said on Friday.
Read more