DH Evening Brief: March 11, 2022

India, China hold 15th round of military talks to resolve eastern Ladakh row
India and China on Friday are holding another round of high-level military dialogue to resolve the 22-month-long stand-off in friction points in eastern Ladakh, two months after the last round of such talks failed to yield any significant outcome.
Pink ball in 'Garden City': Will Kohli's wait for elusive 71st international ton end at Chinnaswamy?
Chasing an elusive international hundred for 28 months now, Virat Kohli would hope for a turnaround at his 'spiritual home' when India take on an under-prepared Sri Lanka in the second Test, with the action unfolding under flood lights, from Saturday.
Bengaluru will need 4 clones by 2040, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
Karnataka will build six new cities in the form of integrated townships to plan for the future, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.
AAP's Bhagwant Mann to take oath as Punjab CM on March 16
Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann will take oath on March 16.
Pilot killed after Indian Army's Cheetah helicopter crashes in J&K
One of the two pilots lost his life and the other one is injured in the Army Cheetah helicopter crash in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
10 politicians who failed to make an impact in the Assembly elections
