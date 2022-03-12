DH Evening Brief: March 12, 2022

Faf Du Plessis replaces Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain
Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis has been named the new captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), replacing Indian batter Virat Kohli who stepped down after the 2021 season, the Indian Premier League (IPL) team said on Saturday.
Congress to hold working committee meet on March 13 to discuss poll debacle
The Congress Working Committee will meet on Sunday evening for a post mortem of the party’s Assembly election debacle in which all eyes will be on the "G-23" or change-seekers Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Mukul Wasnik.
Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Saturday ruled out JD(S) entering into a pre-poll alliance with the BJP for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections amid indications that both parties are getting pally.
Government allows citizens to self-enumerate for Census online; home visit by officials to continue
The citizens of the country, if they wish, will be able to self-enumerate online in the upcoming census as the government has amended the rules that allowed the census schedule, which contains questions to be asked during the decennial exercise, to be both on paper and in electronic forms.
Akhilesh urges SC, President to take note as leaked audio of polling officer claims changing EVMs
Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday urged the Supreme Court and the President to take cognisance of a leaked audio purportedly containing a conversation between two persons one of whom is a polling officer, who claimed that theEVMs were 'changed' on the polling booth in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district where he was deployed.
RBI to revise economic growth, inflation projections in April, says Michael Patra
With the rising global crude oil prices in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine standoff presenting overwhelming upside risk to inflation, the RBI will revise its economic growth and inflation projections in the upcoming monetary policy meeting next month, a top RBI official said on Saturday.
Jhulan Goswami becomes highest wicket taker in women's WC history
Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami on Saturday surpassed yet another milestone in her illustrious 22-year-old career by becoming the all-time highest wicket-taker in the history of the ICC Women's World Cup here.
Faf Du Plessis replaces Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain
Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis has been named the new captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), replacing Indian batter Virat Kohli who stepped down after the 2021 season, the Indian Premier League (IPL) team said on Saturday.
Read more
Congress to hold working committee meet on March 13 to discuss poll debacle
The Congress Working Committee will meet on Sunday evening for a post mortem of the party’s Assembly election debacle in which all eyes will be on the "G-23" or change-seekers Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Mukul Wasnik.
Read more
Deve Gowda rules out pre-poll alliance with BJP
Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Saturday ruled out JD(S) entering into a pre-poll alliance with the BJP for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections amid indications that both parties are getting pally.
Read more
Government allows citizens to self-enumerate for Census online; home visit by officials to continue
The citizens of the country, if they wish, will be able to self-enumerate online in the upcoming census as the government has amended the rules that allowed the census schedule, which contains questions to be asked during the decennial exercise, to be both on paper and in electronic forms.
Read more
Akhilesh urges SC, President to take note as leaked audio of polling officer claims changing EVMs
Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday urged the Supreme Court and the President to take cognisance of a leaked audio purportedly containing a conversation between two persons one of whom is a polling officer, who claimed that theEVMs were 'changed' on the polling booth in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district where he was deployed.
Read more
RBI to revise economic growth, inflation projections in April, says Michael Patra
With the rising global crude oil prices in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine standoff presenting overwhelming upside risk to inflation, the RBI will revise its economic growth and inflation projections in the upcoming monetary policy meeting next month, a top RBI official said on Saturday.
Read more
Ukraine says mosque sheltering 80 civilians shelled in Mariupol
A mosque in the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where 80 civilians were taking shelter, has been shelled by Russian forces, Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Saturday.
Read more
Jhulan Goswami becomes highest wicket taker in women's WC history
Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami on Saturday surpassed yet another milestone in her illustrious 22-year-old career by becoming the all-time highest wicket-taker in the history of the ICC Women's World Cup here.
Read more