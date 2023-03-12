DH Evening Brief: Centre opposes same-sex marriage plea in SC; PM on inauguration-spree in poll-bound K'taka; dog solves murder in 30 secs
DH Evening Brief: Centre opposes same-sex marriage plea in SC; PM on inauguration-spree in poll-bound K'taka; dog solves murder in 30 secs
updated: Mar 12 2023, 18:45 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Recognising same-sex marriage to create havoc with personal laws, societal values, cultural ethos, Centre tells SC
The Union government has opposed before the Supreme Court a plea for recognising the marriage of same-sex couples, saying it would not only violate the codified law but it would also cause complete havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws in ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 118 Km long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project. It will reduce the travel time between the two cities from around three hours to about 75 minutes, according to officials.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the permanent campus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dharwad here. The foundation stone for the institute was also laid by him in February 2019.
Finding Covid-19's origins a moral imperative: WHO chief Tedros
Discovering the origins of Covid-19 is a moral imperative and all hypotheses must be explored, the head of the World Health Organization said, in his strongest comments yet that the UN body remains committed to finding how the virus arose.
PM inaugurates 118-km Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway
PM Modi inaugurates permanent IIT Dharwad campus
PM Modi dedicates world's longest railway platform in Karnataka's Hubballi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated to the nation the "longest railway platform in the world" at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station near here.
Budget Session’s second leg starts on March 13; confrontation between Opposition and Centre, Dhankhar on cards
The second leg of Budget Session will start on Monday with the Opposition all set for another round of confrontation not just with the government but with Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Kohli slams 186, India ahead by 88 runs in fourth Test against Australia
Virat Kohli scored 186 as India ended their first innings at 571 in the fourth and final Test against Australia here on Sunday.
Flyer found smoking on London-Mumbai Air India plane, tries opening door
A passenger travelling from London to Mumbai on an Air India flight was booked by the police for allegedly smoking in the lavatory, behaving in an 'unrule manner' and trying to open the plane door.
Dog solves murder case in 30 seconds in Uttarakhand, wins award
In a first, a dog in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district's police department was nominated "best personnel of the month" for assisting cops in solving a murder case.
Kashmir expects another bumper tourism season in 2023
After record 2.7 million tourist arrivals in Kashmir last year, the valley is expecting another bumper tourism season this year.
Berhampur Circle Jail inmates qualify for final round of online dance competition
A group of inmates of Berhampur Circle Jail in Odisha's Ganjam district have qualified for the final round of a national online dance competition, an official said.
Iran says more than 100 arrested over school poisonings
Iran has announced more than 100 arrests nationwide over the mystery poisonings of thousands of schoolgirls, charging that the unidentified alleged perpetrators may have links with "hostile" groups.
