DH Evening Brief: March 13, 2022

Senior Congress leaders meet to discuss poll debacle
The meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the top decision-making body of the party, began on Sunday at the party headquarters on 24, Akbar Road to discuss poll debacle in five states where Congress could not put up a good show. Interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are present in the meeting while dissenters Ghulam Nabi Azad andAnand Sharma are in attendance.
PM Modi chairs high-level meeting to review security preparedness
Mumbai Police visit Devendra Fadnavis’s bungalow to record his statement in phone tapping case
A team of Mumbai Police is currently at the residence of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis to record his statement in connection with his expose of alleged corruption in transfers and postings in the Maharashtra Police department.
Paytm founder held in Feb for hitting South Delhi DCP's car, released on bail
Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma was arrested and granted bail last month for allegedly ramming his car into the official vehicle of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), the Delhi Police said on Sunday.
Indian Embassy in Ukraine temporarily shifted to Poland
The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has been temporarily shifted to Poland in the wake of the ongoing Kyiv-Moscow conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday.
How did farmer-dominated regions of Punjab, UP vote in the Assembly elections?
There were a lot of speculations about the 2022 Assembly Elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh due to the extensive year-long farmers’ protest againstthe Centre's now-repealed three farm laws.
Pakistan inducts J-10C fighter jets from China to counter India's Rafale
Pakistan has inducted multi purpose J-10C fighter jets, acquired from China, into its Air Force to improve its combat capabilities.
Centre has time till May 12 to launch LIC IPO without seeking fresh Sebi approval
The government has time till May 12 to launch the initial public offering (IPO) of LIC without filing fresh papers with market regulator Sebi, an official said.
Naomi Osaka brought to tears by heckler at US tournament
Japan's Osaka, ranked 78th in the world after her third-round exit at the Australian Open, was rocked early in the first set when someone in the crowd yelled "Naomi, you suck."
