DH Evening Brief: 'Issue is of seminal importance,' says SC on same-sex marriage; Inflation dips marginally to 6.44%

Retail inflation dips marginally to 6.44% in February
Retail inflation dipped marginally to 6.44 per cent in February, mainly on account of a slight easing in prices of food and fuel items, as per government data released on Monday. Read more
In Pics | Complete list of winners of Oscars 2023
From 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' to 'Naatu Naatu', here we list all the Oscar results from the 95th Academy Awards. See pics
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha see uproar over Rahul Gandhi's remarks
Rahul Gandhi's remarks in London about the state of democracy in India rocked Parliament on Monday with the government demanding an apology from the Congress leader and the Opposition countering it with the certain statements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi abroad.
SC directs authorities to remove mosque from Allahabad HC complex within 3 months
The Supreme Court on Monday directed authorities to remove a mosque from the premises of the Allahabad High Court within three months, telling the petitioners opposing the demolition that the structure stood on a terminated lease property and they can't claim it as a matter of right to continue.
India win Test series 2-1 after Australia force draw in Ahmedabad
Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne struck half-centuries on Monday to help Australia draw the fourth and final test against India, as the home side retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-1 series victory in Ahmedabad.
'Ulta chor kotwal ko daante,' says Kharge after BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over London remarks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday hit back at the government for raising Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks in Parliament, saying those "crushing" democracy are talking of saving it. He also dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "dictator".
China's Xi Jinping plans to visit Moscow next week
Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to travel to Russia to meet with his counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as soon as next week, people familiar with the matter said, which would be sooner than previously expected.
As the Prime Ministers of India and Australiatook to cricketin Ahmadabad, Gujarat, the 120,000-plus stadium became a fitting symbol of India’s market potential which when matched with Australia’s economic heft can make for a profitable partnership.
SVB’s failure exposes lurking systemic risk of tech’s money machine
The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has prompted a global reckoning at venture capital and private equity firms, which found themselves suddenly exposed all together to the tech industry’s money machine.
Supreme Court refers same-sex marriage issue to Constitution bench
The Supreme Court on Monday referred the matterrelated to recognition of marriage of same-sex couples to a 5-judge Constitution bench for hearing on April 18.
Pakistan court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan for threatening female judge
A court in Pakistan on Monday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against ousted prime minister Imran Khan for threatening a woman magistrate while addressing a public gathering here last year.
India-Australia ties have a long way to go
As the Prime Ministers of India and Australiatook to cricketin Ahmadabad, Gujarat, the 120,000-plus stadium became a fitting symbol of India’s market potential which when matched with Australia’s economic heft can make for a profitable partnership.
SVB’s failure exposes lurking systemic risk of tech’s money machine
The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has prompted a global reckoning at venture capital and private equity firms, which found themselves suddenly exposed all together to the tech industry’s money machine.
