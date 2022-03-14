DH Evening Brief: March 14, 2022

Covid-19 vaccination for 12-14 age group to start from March 16
The Centre will Covid vaccination for children in the age group of 12 -14 years from March 16, while the comorbidity clause for administering precaution doses to senior citizens would be removed, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Monday. Read more
Centre likely to delay LIC's record IPO to mid-April
The Centre aims to launch its $8 billion (Rs 61,258-crore) listing of state-run Life Insurance Corp (LIC) by mid-April, two government sources said, after delaying what will be the country's biggest ever IPO from this month due to market volatility. Read more
Pregnant woman, baby die after Russia bombed maternity ward
A pregnant woman and her baby have died after Russia bombed the maternity hospital where she was meant to give birth, The Associated Press has learned. Read more
The Gandhis, a liability for Congress
With every election, the Congress finds itself in increasingly difficult and intractable situations from which an escape or recovery seems to be impossible in its present form and format. It has reduced itself to near nothing in the country’s most populous state, managed to lose most humiliatingly in a state where it was in power and lost three others which it could have won. Read more
Watch: Uma Bharti hurls brick at liquor shop in Bhopal
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti vandalised a liquor shop in Bhopal on March 13. She demanded prohibition of alcohol in the state. Watch video
Killer pothole claims one more life in Bengaluru, public outraged
A pothole in Bengaluru claimed one more life on Monday, when a 27-year-old Ashwin, a private company employee, rode into it and received fatal injuries later succumbing to it in a hospital. Read more
Didn't join politics to check prices of 'aloo & tamatar': Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that he did not join politics to check the prices of 'aloo and tamatar', as he attacked the Opposition parties for tabling a no confidence motion against him in Parliament, accusing him for mismanaging the economy amidst spiralling inflation. Read more
How Sonia Gandhi's stance as Congress chief has changed over 5 months
Sonia Gandhi's assertion in October last year that she is a "hands-on" president who does not like to be talked to through the media and Sunday's 'if you think it right, we Gandhis will make any sacrifice' -- statements made in a span of five months -- mark a change in Congress High Command's fluctuating fortunes. Read more
Can India overthrow Visa and Mastercard?
Long before the war in Ukraine, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided that international card networks could be used as instruments of statecraft — and that he should channel the rising economic power of his country’s 140 crore people to resist the dominance of Visa Inc., Mastercard Inc. and American Express Co. Read more
In Pics | The best-dressed celebs at Hello Hall Of Fame Awards 2022
Celebrities amped up their fashion and brought their A-game on the red carpet of the 2022 Hello Hall Of Fame Awards. Here we take a look at the best-dressed stars from the big gala night... See pics
