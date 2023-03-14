DH Evening Brief: Police arrive at Imran Khan's residence in Lahore to arrest him; Cong-BJP slugfest on Rahul's UK remarks continues
DH Evening Brief: Police arrive at Imran Khan's residence in Lahore to arrest him; Cong-BJP slugfest on Rahul's UK remarks continues
updated: Mar 14 2023, 17:34 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Police arrive at Imran Khan's residence in Lahore to arrest him
A heavy contingent of police on Tuesday surrounded the residence of Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan in Lahore as Islamabad police intended to arrest him in the Toshakhana case. Read more
Rahul Gandhi's UK remarks disrupt Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha proceedings for second consecutive day
The row over Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi's remarks in Britain seeking intervention of the US and European nations over “disappearing” democracy in India disrupted the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedingsfor the second consecutive day on Tuesday. Read more
Judges fasting for Ramadan are more likely to be lenient: Study
Muslim judges are more likely to give lenient decisions while fasting during Ramadan, a study said Monday, contrasting to previous research suggesting that judges who have not eaten give harsher rulings. Read more
Centre plans new security testing for smartphones, crackdown on pre-installed apps
The Centre plans to force smartphone makers to allow removal of pre-installed apps and mandate screening of major operating system updates under proposed new security rules, according to two people and a government document seen byReuters. Read more
Drunk off-duty TTE urinates on woman's head in train
After cases of drunk flyers urinating on co-passengers, an off-duty train ticket examiner (TTE) has been accused of relieving himself on a woman on the Kolkata-Amritsar Akal Takht Express. Read more
China’s loan to Pakistan will directly impact India
On March 3, Pakistan announced that it had successfully managed to secure an addition$1.3 billion loan from China(in addition to $700 million from the China Development Bank in February), making it one of the major developments in South Asian politics. Read more
AI flyer caught smoking chooses jail over Rs 25K bail
A man booked foralleged unruly behaviour and smoking on an Air India flight was sent to jail by a court here after he refused to pay Rs 25,000 for bail and instead cited online 'search' to claim the fine payable under the IPC section was Rs 250. Read more
Many Will Smith jokes were removed from Oscar ceremony
There were quite a few Will Smith jokes made at the 95th Academy Awards, but there were certainly more. An executive producer of the event has explained why there weren't more. Read more
Battle for Karnataka: DK Suresh to contest against HDK's son Nikhil in Ramanagara?
JD(S) legislature party leader HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy might face a difficult Assembly election debut because the Congress is planning to field Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh against him in the Ramanagara segment. Read more
I let complications grow on me, not scoring big was eating me up: Kohli
India's star batter Virat Kohli has admitted that not being able to make any substantial contribution to team India's cause for a long time was "eating him up" and he let the expectations overwhelm him a bit because he was desperate to score a big Test hundred. Read more
Police arrive at Imran Khan's residence in Lahore to arrest him
A heavy contingent of police on Tuesday surrounded the residence of Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan in Lahore as Islamabad police intended to arrest him in the Toshakhana case. Read more
Rahul Gandhi's UK remarks disrupt Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha proceedings for second consecutive day
The row over Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi's remarks in Britain seeking intervention of the US and European nations over “disappearing” democracy in India disrupted the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedingsfor the second consecutive day on Tuesday. Read more
Judges fasting for Ramadan are more likely to be lenient: Study
Muslim judges are more likely to give lenient decisions while fasting during Ramadan, a study said Monday, contrasting to previous research suggesting that judges who have not eaten give harsher rulings. Read more
Centre plans new security testing for smartphones, crackdown on pre-installed apps
The Centre plans to force smartphone makers to allow removal of pre-installed apps and mandate screening of major operating system updates under proposed new security rules, according to two people and a government document seen byReuters. Read more
Drunk off-duty TTE urinates on woman's head in train
After cases of drunk flyers urinating on co-passengers, an off-duty train ticket examiner (TTE) has been accused of relieving himself on a woman on the Kolkata-Amritsar Akal Takht Express. Read more
China’s loan to Pakistan will directly impact India
On March 3, Pakistan announced that it had successfully managed to secure an addition$1.3 billion loan from China(in addition to $700 million from the China Development Bank in February), making it one of the major developments in South Asian politics. Read more
AI flyer caught smoking chooses jail over Rs 25K bail
A man booked foralleged unruly behaviour and smoking on an Air India flight was sent to jail by a court here after he refused to pay Rs 25,000 for bail and instead cited online 'search' to claim the fine payable under the IPC section was Rs 250. Read more
Many Will Smith jokes were removed from Oscar ceremony
There were quite a few Will Smith jokes made at the 95th Academy Awards, but there were certainly more. An executive producer of the event has explained why there weren't more. Read more
Battle for Karnataka: DK Suresh to contest against HDK's son Nikhil in Ramanagara?
JD(S) legislature party leader HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy might face a difficult Assembly election debut because the Congress is planning to field Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh against him in the Ramanagara segment. Read more
I let complications grow on me, not scoring big was eating me up: Kohli
India's star batter Virat Kohli has admitted that not being able to make any substantial contribution to team India's cause for a long time was "eating him up" and he let the expectations overwhelm him a bit because he was desperate to score a big Test hundred. Read more