DH Evening Brief: March 15, 2022

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday upheld the ban on hijabs in classrooms and educational institutes, ruling that hijabs are not an essential religious practice. Read more
Govt releases guidelines for Covid vaccination of children in 12-14 years age group
The Centre on Tuesday released guidelines for Covid-19 vaccination of children between 12-14 years that will begin from March 16 and said only Corbevax vaccine would be used for the beneficiaries of this age group. Read more
'Bulldozer baba', 'Tiger': The uncaring use of epithets
This is undoubtedly Yogi Adityanath's moment. But while reporting his victory, must the media also display a sense of triumph? Read more
Amazon is bringing us to our knees, we're broke: Future Retail to SC
The Future Retail counsel on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that his client is broke and Amazon has driven the firm to its knees, after Amazon's counsel submitted that talks between the parties to settle legal disputes have failed and Reliance is taking over Future's shops. Read more
Adani’s Mumbai airport delays proposed dollar bond
Mumbai International Airport Ltdhas delayed a proposed dollar bond offering, according to people familiar with the matter, as market volatility prompts borrowers around the world to adjust their funding plans. Read more
In Pics | These states have made 'The Kashmir Files' tax free
Vivek Agnihotri’s recently-released film The Kashmir Files is making headlines across the nation and is running houseful in several parts of the country. Released last week, The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s and stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles. Here'sa look at the states that have declared the film tax-free. See pics
Infighting within Congress worsens, Tagore asks Sibal why he's speaking 'language of RSS/BJP'
The infighting in the Congress continued after the CWC meet, with the party's Lok Sabha whip Manickam Tagore Tuesday hitting out at senior leader Kapil Sibal for his remarks against the leadership and accusing him of speaking the language of the RSS-BJP. Read more
Ukraine: How Putin could try to split the country into regional puppet governments
In its scale and cost, as well as its broader implications for European and international security, Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine constitutes a new low in the foreign policy of Russian president Vladimir Putin. Read more
