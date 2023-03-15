DH Evening Brief: SC questions Governor's role over Maharashtra crisis; Lahore HC grants temporary relief to Imran Khan
updated: Mar 15 2023, 18:51 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Discontent in political party not sufficient ground for governor to call for floor test: SC on Maharashtra crisis
Calling for a trust vote merely on the ground of differences between MLAs of a ruling party can topple an elected government, theSupreme Courtobserved on Wednesday, adding the governor of a state cannot lend his office to effectuate a particular result. Read more
Lahore HC orders halting operation to arrest Imran Khan till Thursday 10 am
In a temporary relief forImranKhan, a Pakistani court on Wednesday ordered the police to stop till Thursday its operation outside the former prime minister's residence here to arrest him in a corruption case after a scuffle between the security personnel and his supporters. Read more
India allows foreign law firms to set up offices, move seen as 'game changer'
India will allow foreign law firms to set up offices in the country to offer corporate law and M&A services to clients, a major move seen as reshaping the landscape of a sector long dominated by local firms. Read more
CUET to be conducted in 3 shifts; merger with JEE, NEET to be announced 2 yrs in advance
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be conducted in three shifts this year instead of two and plans for its merger with crucial entrance exams like JEE and NEET will be announced at least two years in advance, according to UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. Read more
Shreyas Iyer ruled out of ODI series against Australia
India fielding coach T Dilip, on Wednesday officially confirmed that middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, starting Friday, due to recurrence of lower-back injury. Read more
Video of BJP MLA's stand on Muslims goes viral
A video clip of Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian taking exception to BJP’s stand on Muslims went viral on social media. Read more
Body of woman found in plastic bag in Mumbai; daughter arrested
In a shocking incident, the body of a middle-aged woman was found wrapped in a plastic bag at her home in Mumbai's Lalbaug area on Wednesday. Read more
Delhi Police stop Opposition MPs from marching to ED office for probe into Adani issue
Leaders of several opposition parties were stopped by Delhi police during their protest march from Parliament House to the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to hand over a complaint to the probe agency on the issue of the Adani Group's alleged stock manipulation. Read more
Court relief for Lalu, Rabri, Misa Bharti; bail granted in land-for-jobs case
A Delhi court on Wednesday gave bail to RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti and others in connection with a case related to an alleged land-for-job scam. Read more
