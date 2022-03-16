DH Evening Brief: March 16, 2022

End Facebook interference in India's democracy: Sonia
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said global social media companies are being abused to hack India's democracy and urged the government to put an end to their "systematic influence and interference" in electoral politics.
No urgent hearing: SC to examine pleas challenging hijab verdict after Holi
The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to give a date for an urgent hearing on a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court order, that upheld the ban on wearing hijabs in classrooms as it was of the opinion that hijabs did not form part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith.
In the end, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani settled the dispute over who gets to own the assets of beleaguered Future Retail Ltd. not in an arbitration tribunal in Singapore, or in a courtroom in New Delhi, but in a shopping aisle.
Elon Musk changes Twitter name after being mocked for his Putin combat tweet
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has changed his name on Twitter to "Elona Muska" after his challenge to fight Russian president Vladimir Putin grabbed the attention of Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of the Chechen Republic.
Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister
AAP's Bhagwant Mann was sworn in as Punjab's Chief Minister on Wednesday amid swathes of yellow-clad Punjabis who came to witness the event at Bhagat Singh's native village.
Read more
Covid vaccination of 12-14 age group sees low turnout on day 1
Covid vaccination of children in 12-14 years age group started in Delhi on Wednesday amid a steady decline in new coronavirus cases being reported in the city.
Read more
'Meta-worse for democracy,' says Rahul in attack on Facebook
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked social media giant Facebook on Wednesday and alleged that it was "worse for democracy."
Read more
End Facebook interference in India's democracy: Sonia
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said global social media companies are being abused to hack India's democracy and urged the government to put an end to their "systematic influence and interference" in electoral politics.
Read more
No urgent hearing: SC to examine pleas challenging hijab verdict after Holi
The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to give a date for an urgent hearing on a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court order, that upheld the ban on wearing hijabs in classrooms as it was of the opinion that hijabs did not form part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith.
Read more
Air travel to get costlier? Jet fuel prices hiked by a record 18%
Jet fuel prices on Wednesday were hiked by over 18 per cent - the steepest ever increase - to all-time high levels after international oil price surged to a multi-year high.
Read more
Amazon comes up with a big 'no sale' in India
In the end, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani settled the dispute over who gets to own the assets of beleaguered Future Retail Ltd. not in an arbitration tribunal in Singapore, or in a courtroom in New Delhi, but in a shopping aisle.
Read more
Elon Musk changes Twitter name after being mocked for his Putin combat tweet
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has changed his name on Twitter to "Elona Muska" after his challenge to fight Russian president Vladimir Putin grabbed the attention of Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of the Chechen Republic.
Read more
Why so many countries want to sit out the new Cold War
Today’s geopolitical realities are even messier than they were during the cold war, blurring any neat moral opposition between democracy and autocracy
Read more