DH Evening Brief: Two pilots dead in Indian Army chopper crash; Pak court junks Imran Khan's plea to suspend arrest warrants
updated: Mar 16 2023, 19:03 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
2 pilots dead in Indian Army chopper crash in Arunachal Pradesh
A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army, with two pilots on board, crashed near Mandala in West Kameng district ofArunachalPradesh on Thursday morning, a defence spokesperson said, adding that both pilots had been killed in the crash.Read more
A district court judge in Pakistan on Thursday dismissed former prime ministerImranKhan's plea to suspend non-bailable arrest warrants against him in the Toshakhana case. Read more
More than a referee? Jagdeep Dhankhar prying on House committees
Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and Vice President (VP) of India Jagdeep Dhankharhas done something unusual. In an unprecedented move, he has appointed eight officers from his personal office to 12 parliamentary standing committees and eight departmental committees of the Upper House, ostensiblyto ‘assist’ them. None of the committees had sought any assistance from his personal office. Read more
Pentagon shows footage of Russian aircraft dumping fuel on US drone
The Pentagon has released footage of what it says is a Russian aircraft conducting an unsafe intercept of a US Air Force surveillance drone in international airspace over the Black Sea. Read more
Rahul speaking the language of anti-India forces, says Rijiju
The BJP on Thursday launched a fresh salvo on Rahul Gandhi for his democracy remark, with Union Law Minister and party leader Kiren Rijiju alleging that the Congress leader was speaking the language of anti-India forces and a "gang" which had conspired to defame India. 3
CBI files case against Manish Sisodia over Delhi 'Feedback Unit' case
Delhi's jailed former deputy chief ministerManish Sisodiahas been booked by the CBI in a fresh case related to alleged misuse of official position and using the city government's Feedback Unit for "political snooping", officials said Thursday. Read more
Didn’t say anything anti-India, says Rahul Gandhi amid row over his UK remarks
Amid the onging tussle between the Centre and the Opposition over his remarks on India's democracy, theCongress leaderRahul Gandhi said he "didn’t say anything anti-India". Read more
In Pakistan, Imran Khan faces a challenge fiercer than the World Cup
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan often uses cricketing analogy in communicating. Referring to the police’s attempts to arrest him for failing to appear before a lower court, that then ordered his arrest, Khanaverred, “They (his political opponents) want to get me out of the match so that they can win the elections.” Read more
