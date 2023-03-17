DH Evening Brief: Court extends Sisodia's ED custody by 5 days in excise case; Islamabad HC suspends arrest warrant against Imran Khan
DH Evening Brief: Court extends Sisodia's ED custody by 5 days in excise case; Islamabad HC suspends arrest warrant against Imran Khan
updated: Mar 17 2023, 19:12 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's ED custody by 5 days in excise case
A court here on Friday extended by five days the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia who has been arrested in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy. Sisodia was produced before special judge M K Nagpal, who extended his custody till March 22. The ED had sought a seven-day extension of Sisodia's custody.
Islamabad HC suspends arrest warrant against Imran Khan
An arrest warrant for former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was suspended Friday, his lawyers said, clearing the way for him to end a holdout at his residence that led to bloody clashes between supporters and police earlier this week.
Khan was ousted by a no-confidence vote last year and has been snarled in dozens of legal cases as he campaigns for early elections and a return to office.
Parliament runs for just 218 minutes this week amid ruckus over Adani, BJP's demand of apology from Rahul Gandhi
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were to sit for nearly 3,600 minutes this week but both the Houses could run for just 218 minutes as disruptions ruled the proceedings following Opposition protest on Adani Group and the ruling BJP’s demand for an apology from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his ‘democracy in danger’ remarks.
In Pics | Most polluted cities in the world in 2023
Here we list the top ten most polluted cities in the world (2023), according to Smart Air. Smart Air investigated 2022 air pollution data for 529 major cities from 88 countries around the world to create the 2023 updated list of the 10 most polluted cities in the world. These rankings are based on PM2.5 air pollution data from February 2022 to February 2023.
India shouldn't be concerned over China-brokered Iran-Saudi Arabia deal: Iranian envoy
The China-brokered deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia to revive diplomatic ties should not be a matter of concern for India as the pact would provide regional stability and would be beneficial for New Delhi's interests as well, Iranian ambassador Iraj Elahi said on Friday.
Centre bats for simultaneous polls, lists 'imperatives' before implementation
The government on Friday batted for holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state assemblies, saying it would result in huge savings to the public exchequer, as it listed out "imperatives" such as amending the Constitution and bringing all political parties on board before carrying out the gigantic exercise.
Will shut all madrasas in Assam, Cong 'new Mughals': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is visiting Karnataka, said he intended to shut all the madrasas (Muslim religious schools) in his state, as they were not needed in "New India". Addressing an event here on Thursday night, Sarma said what Assam needed were schools, colleges and universities to produce doctors, engineers and other professionals to serve the state and the country, and not madrasas.
OPINION | A win in Karnataka will boost Congress’ stature in Opposition space
Congress President Mallikarjun Khargeis confident of thrashing out a functional tie-up with ‘like-minded’ political parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
In an informal conversation with this author, Kharge indicated that the pace of Opposition unity would gain momentum when regional parties get a greater realisation that a clear understanding among non-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties is the only way to corner or defeat the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)/NDA campaign.
Former Australia Test captain Paine retires from cricket
Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine retired from cricket with little fanfare on Friday, bowing out after playing an inter-state match in Tasmania. Paine led Australia between 2018 and 2021 after Steve Smith was stripped of the captaincy in the wake of the "Sandpaper-gate" ball-tampering incident against South Africa.
Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's ED custody by 5 days in excise case
A court here on Friday extended by five days the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia who has been arrested in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy. Sisodia was produced before special judge M K Nagpal, who extended his custody till March 22. The ED had sought a seven-day extension of Sisodia's custody.
Read more
Islamabad HC suspends arrest warrant against Imran Khan
An arrest warrant for former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was suspended Friday, his lawyers said, clearing the way for him to end a holdout at his residence that led to bloody clashes between supporters and police earlier this week.
Khan was ousted by a no-confidence vote last year and has been snarled in dozens of legal cases as he campaigns for early elections and a return to office.
Read more
Parliament runs for just 218 minutes this week amid ruckus over Adani, BJP's demand of apology from Rahul Gandhi
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were to sit for nearly 3,600 minutes this week but both the Houses could run for just 218 minutes as disruptions ruled the proceedings following Opposition protest on Adani Group and the ruling BJP’s demand for an apology from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his ‘democracy in danger’ remarks.
Read more
AAP 'drowning Delhi in alcohol', alleges BJP
The BJP on Friday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing it of "drowning Delhi in alcohol" and trying to divert the country's attention away from the liquor scam.
The saffron party has mounted a sustained attack on the AAP and the Arvind Kejriwal government over the alleged "scam" related to the Delhi Excise Policy for 2021-22.
Read more
In Pics | Most polluted cities in the world in 2023
Here we list the top ten most polluted cities in the world (2023), according to Smart Air. Smart Air investigated 2022 air pollution data for 529 major cities from 88 countries around the world to create the 2023 updated list of the 10 most polluted cities in the world. These rankings are based on PM2.5 air pollution data from February 2022 to February 2023.
See more
India shouldn't be concerned over China-brokered Iran-Saudi Arabia deal: Iranian envoy
The China-brokered deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia to revive diplomatic ties should not be a matter of concern for India as the pact would provide regional stability and would be beneficial for New Delhi's interests as well, Iranian ambassador Iraj Elahi said on Friday.
Read more
Centre bats for simultaneous polls, lists 'imperatives' before implementation
The government on Friday batted for holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state assemblies, saying it would result in huge savings to the public exchequer, as it listed out "imperatives" such as amending the Constitution and bringing all political parties on board before carrying out the gigantic exercise.
Will shut all madrasas in Assam, Cong 'new Mughals': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is visiting Karnataka, said he intended to shut all the madrasas (Muslim religious schools) in his state, as they were not needed in "New India". Addressing an event here on Thursday night, Sarma said what Assam needed were schools, colleges and universities to produce doctors, engineers and other professionals to serve the state and the country, and not madrasas.
Read more
OPINION | A win in Karnataka will boost Congress’ stature in Opposition space
Congress President Mallikarjun Khargeis confident of thrashing out a functional tie-up with ‘like-minded’ political parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
In an informal conversation with this author, Kharge indicated that the pace of Opposition unity would gain momentum when regional parties get a greater realisation that a clear understanding among non-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties is the only way to corner or defeat the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)/NDA campaign.
Read more
Former Australia Test captain Paine retires from cricket
Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine retired from cricket with little fanfare on Friday, bowing out after playing an inter-state match in Tasmania. Paine led Australia between 2018 and 2021 after Steve Smith was stripped of the captaincy in the wake of the "Sandpaper-gate" ball-tampering incident against South Africa.
Read more