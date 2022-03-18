DH Evening Brief: March 18, 2022

India's legitimate energy transactions with Russia should not be politicised, say government sources
India's legitimate energy transactions should not be politicised and countries self-sufficient in oil or those themselves importing from Russia cannot credibly advocate restrictive trading, government sources said on Friday.
After Gujarat, Karnataka mulls introducing 'Bhagavad Gita' in state schools
Primary and Secondary Education minister B C Nagesh told media persons on Friday in Bengaluru that the 'Bhagavad Gita' will be made mandatory for state-syllabus schools provided the government approves the idea.
Vivek Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files' director, gets 'Y' security with CRPF cover across India
Film director Vivek Agnihotri, who has kicked up a political storm with his movie 'The Kashmir Files' based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley due to terrorism, has been given 'Y' category security with CRPF commando cover.
Sonia Gandhi, Azad to meet today as G-23 pushes for overhaul
G-23 leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is likely to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday, while members of the dissenting group in the Congress Thursday held a flurry of meetings where they insisted they will fight for revamping the party while staying within its fold.
After 2 years of subdued festivities, Holi celebrated with fervour across Punjab, Haryana
After two years of muted festivities, Holi was celebrated across Punjab, Haryana and their common capital Chandigarh on Friday with much gaiety as revellers stepped out of their homes with pichkarisand gulalamid a decline in Covid cases.
Dalai Lama makes first public appearance after over 2 years
Making his first public appearance after over two years since the outbreak of Covid, the Dalai Lama on Friday said that he is in good health and can "even play boxing with the doctor".
Original 'Godzilla' actor Akira Takarada dies at 87
Japanese actor Akira Takarada, who starred in the original 1954 "Godzilla" and several later films featuring the city-wrecking monster, has died in Tokyo aged 87.
