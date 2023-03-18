DH Evening Brief: Maharashtra farmers call off march after talks with government; CJI Chandrachud bats for collegium system for appointment of judges

Collegium best system we have developed for appointment of judges: CJI Chandrachud
Not every system is perfect but this is the best system available, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said on Saturday while defending the Collegium system of judges appointing judges, a major bone of contention between the government and judiciary.
Modi, Hasina inaugurate Rs 377-cr diesel pipeline to Bangladesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh premier Sheikh Hasina on Saturday inaugurated a Rs 377-crore pipeline to transport diesel from India to northern Bangladesh, cutting cost and reducing carbon footprint.
It remains 'very fragile': Jaishankar on situation along LAC in eastern Ladakh
The situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)in eastern Ladakh remained "very fragile" and is "quite dangerous" in military assessment because of close deployments of troops of both sides in some pockets though substantial progress has been made in the disengagement process in many areas, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.
SC order on EC appointments: Rijiju invokes 'Lakshman Rekha'
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday invoked the constitutional "Lakshman Rekha" guiding different institutions, including the executive and the judiciary, and wondered that if judges become part of administrative appointments, who would carry out judicial work.
It will be MVA versus BJP in Maharashtra in 2024; Shinde group’s existence will be in doubt, says NCP
Maharashtra NCP President Jayant Patil on Saturday said the 2024 Assembly polls in the state will be all about the BJP versus the MVA and that there will be a question mark on the existence of the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena.
Will quit if BJP leadership decides to align with AIADMK: Annamalai
Amid a visible strain in ties between the two parties, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai is believed to have told an internal meeting that he was against an alliance with the AIADMK and opined that the saffron party should go solo beginning with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections if it was serious about emerging as an alternative to the Dravidian parties.
Pakistan's electronic media watchdog imposes ban on live coverage of events at Islamabad Judicial Complex
Pakistan’s electronic media watchdog on Saturday banned satellite television channels from broadcasting live coverage of events outside the Islamabad court where former prime minister Imran Khan is set to appear in a corruption case against him.
Indian carriers to operate fewer flights this summer than last
Indian carriers will operate a total of 22,907 weekly domestic flights during the summer schedule starting from March 26. While the number of flights is 4.4 per cent higher than the 21,941 weekly flights operated in the winter schedule, these numbers are lower compared to the previous summer.
Maharashtra farmers call off march after talks with government
The week-long Nashik-Mumbai foot march of the farmers has been formally called off on Saturday after successful talks with the Maharashtra government over the past few days.
