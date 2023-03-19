DH Evening Brief: Adani Group suspends work on Rs 34,900 cr project in Gujarat; Punjab extends internet suspension as Amritpal remains elusive
DH Evening Brief: Adani Group suspends work on Rs 34,900 cr project in Gujarat; Punjab extends internet suspension as Amritpal remains elusive
updated: Mar 19 2023, 18:26 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Hindenburg fallout: Adani Group suspends work on Rs 34,900 cr project in Gujarat
Adani Group has suspended work on a Rs 34,900 crore petrochemical project at Mundra in Gujarat as it focuses on resources to consolidate operations and address investor concerns following a damning report by a US-based short seller, sources said.
Rahul sends 10-point reply to Delhi Police over sexual harassment remarks made during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Sunday sent a four-page preliminary reply to the Delhi Police's notice about his "women still being sexually assaulted" remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra while questioning the process adopted by the authorities and a sudden urgency after a 45-day delay.
Pakistan police register terrorism case against ex-PM Imran, PTI leaders for vandalism in Islamabad
Pakistani police on Sunday registered a terrorism case against Imran Khan and over a dozen PTI leaders for indulging in vandalism, attacking security personnel and creating unrest outside the judicial complex here ahead of a court hearing in a graft case involving the ousted premier.
Rahul attends meeting of Parliamentary panel, denies anti-India remarks
Rahul Gandhi and BJP lawmakers have sparred in a Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting over his ‘democracy in danger remarks’ with the top Congress leader making it clear that he did not seek intervention by any foreign country in internal matters, as he rejected allegations that he insulted the country abroad.
Putin visits Mariupol in first trip to occupied Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin made a surprise weekend visit to the war-ravaged port of Mariupol, state media reported, the Kremlin leader's first trip to the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine's Donbas region since the conflict began.
Kapil Sharma shares special moment with delivery executives in 'Zwigato' screening
Popular comedian and actor Kapil Sharma, whose recent film Zwigato captures the life of delivery boys, was overwhelmed by the love and support from them at the special screening in Mumbai and clicked a selfie with them to capture the moment.
Coffee-powered Bopanna becomes oldest Masters champion at Indian Wells
Coffee connoisseur Rohan Bopanna credited the special Indian blends he consumes on Tour for his success after the 43-year-old became the oldest ATP Masters 1000 champion by winning the men's doubles title on Saturday.
