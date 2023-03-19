DH Evening Brief: Adani Group suspends work on Rs 34,900 cr project in Gujarat; Punjab extends internet suspension as Amritpal remains elusive

  • updated: Mar 19 2023, 18:26 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
    Hindenburg fallout: Adani Group suspends work on Rs 34,900 cr project in Gujarat

    Adani Group has suspended work on a Rs 34,900 crore petrochemical project at Mundra in Gujarat as it focuses on resources to consolidate operations and address investor concerns following a damning report by a US-based short seller, sources said.

    Punjab govt extends suspension of internet, SMS services till March 20 noon; Amritpal Singh remains elusive

    The Punjab government has extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services till Monday noon, even as the hunt for radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh continued.

    Rahul sends 10-point reply to Delhi Police over sexual harassment remarks made during Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Sunday sent a four-page preliminary reply to the Delhi Police's notice about his "women still being sexually assaulted" remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra while questioning the process adopted by the authorities and a sudden urgency after a 45-day delay.

    India bowled out for third lowest ODI total against Australia in Visakhapatnam

    Mitchell Starc once again turned out to be tormentor-in-chief as his five-wicket haul blew away India for a lowly 117 against Australia in the second ODI, here on Sunday.

    Pakistan police register terrorism case against ex-PM Imran, PTI leaders for vandalism in Islamabad

    Pakistani police on Sunday registered a terrorism case against Imran Khan and over a dozen PTI leaders for indulging in vandalism, attacking security personnel and creating unrest outside the judicial complex here ahead of a court hearing in a graft case involving the ousted premier.

    Rahul attends meeting of Parliamentary panel, denies anti-India remarks

    Rahul Gandhi and BJP lawmakers have sparred in a Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting over his ‘democracy in danger remarks’ with the top Congress leader making it clear that he did not seek intervention by any foreign country in internal matters, as he rejected allegations that he insulted the country abroad.

    Putin visits Mariupol in first trip to occupied Ukraine

    President Vladimir Putin made a surprise weekend visit to the war-ravaged port of Mariupol, state media reported, the Kremlin leader's first trip to the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine's Donbas region since the conflict began.

    Large IT companies see change of guard, senior level transitions amid macro uncertainties

    Amid an uncertain global macro environment, top IT firms are also dealing with change of guard and senior level transitions involving some of the most high-profile faces in their companies.

    Kapil Sharma shares special moment with delivery executives in 'Zwigato' screening

    Popular comedian and actor Kapil Sharma, whose recent film Zwigato captures the life of delivery boys, was overwhelmed by the love and support from them at the special screening in Mumbai and clicked a selfie with them to capture the moment.

    Coffee-powered Bopanna becomes oldest Masters champion at Indian Wells

    Coffee connoisseur Rohan Bopanna credited the special Indian blends he consumes on Tour for his success after the 43-year-old became the oldest ATP Masters 1000 champion by winning the men's doubles title on Saturday.

