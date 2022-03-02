DH Evening Brief: March 2, 2022

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Embassy tells all Indians to leave Kharkiv immediately, IAF to fly back 200 evacuees tonight
Shelling by Russian troops continued in various parts of Ukraine on Wednesday with four losing their lives in the eastern city of Kharkiv. The Indian Embassy, meanwhile, told all Indians to immediately leave Kharkiv and reach the city's railway stations by 9:30 pm IST.
With the Russia-Ukraine war roiling financial markets globally, the government may defer the mega IPO of LIC and wait for an opportune time to get the maximum value of its holding in the state-owned insurance behemoth, sources said.
'Baba' unable to sleep these days: Akhilesh Yadav takes a dig at Yogi Adityanath
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday threw a broadside at the BJP terming it the "biggest liar party" and accused it of halving farmers' income even though they came to power with the promise of doubling it.
Ukraine crisis: 31 evacuation flights to bring back over 6,300 Indians in coming days
As many as 31 evacuation flights will be operated to neighbouring countries of crisis-hit Ukraine and will bring back more than 6,300 Indians stranded in the eastern European nation, according to official sources.
Government may defer LIC IPO over Ukraine crisis
Working on providing safe passage to Indians stranded in Ukraine, says Russia
Russia on Wednesday said it is working "intensely" to create a "humanitarian corridor" for safe passage to Russian territory of Indians stuck in Kharkiv, Sumy and other conflict zones in Ukraine.
Covid positive people may have different variants hidden in body parts: Study
People suffering from Covid-19 may have several variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus hidden away from the immune system in different parts of the body, according to the findings of two studies.
Space junk on 9,300-kph collision course with moon
The moon is about to get walloped by 3 tons of space junk, a punch that will carve out a crater that could fit several semitractor-trailers.
Will not spare any effort in bringing back Indians stuck in Ukraine, says PM Modi in poll rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India could evacuate its citizens stranded in war-hit Ukraine because of its rising power.
Petrol, diesel price hikes likely to restart from next week
Petrol and diesel price hikes are likely to resume after state elections get over next week to bridge the Rs 9 a litre gap created by international oil prices soaring past $100 a barrel.
Received photos of Naveen’s body, says Karnataka CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said he received some photos of medical student Naveen Gyanagoudar who was killed in Russian shelling at Kharkiv in the war-hit Ukraine.
