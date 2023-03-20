DH Evening Brief: Pro-Khalistani protesters attack Indian Consulate in San Francisco; Xi arrives in Moscow to discuss Ukraine conflict
DH Evening Brief: Pro-Khalistani protesters attack Indian Consulate in San Francisco; Xi arrives in Moscow to discuss Ukraine conflict
updated: Mar 20 2023, 19:23 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Pro-Khalistani protesters attack Indian Consulate in San Francisco
A group of pro-Khalistani protesters on Sunday attacked and damaged the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, prompting sharp condemnation from Indian-Americans who demanded immediate action against those responsible for it.
Rahul's unity mantra to Karnataka Congress leaders, announces unemployment aid guarantee for youth
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday called on party leaders in the state to fight the BJP with unity, as he exuded confidence of "sweeping" the forthcoming Karnataka Assembly polls with absolute majority.
Need to end sealed cover practice...: SC in OROP case
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a sealed cover note by the central government on the payment of One Rank One Pension (OROP) arrears to ex-service personnel, saying it is fundamentally contrary to the judicial process and there cannot be secrecy in the court. Read more
In Pics | France pension protests: Paris burns as agitators resort to arson
The ongoing protests in France have grown tense amid widespread anger among the protestors who have been opposing President Emmanuel Macron's decision on pension reform.See pics
Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till April 3 in excise policy case
A Delhi court on Monday extended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till April 3, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case.
Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat push: India can achieve energy independence by 2047, says US report
India, the world's fifth largest economy, can achieve energy independence through clean technology by 2047, a report of top research institute said, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat push that spans from a massive renewable capacity addition to electric mobility, saving billions of dollars in imports, a report by a top US research institute said.
Credit Suisse’s 166-year-old history comes to a screeching halt thanks to scandal and mistrust in the ranks
After tense talks over the weekend, UBS Group AG agreed to buy Credit Suisse in an all-share deal for about $3.25 billion, less than the market value of troubled US lender First Republic Bank. The government-brokered sale marks the Swiss bank’s final fall from grace, succumbing to a crisis of confidence that threatened to spread to global financial markets.
China's Xi lands in Russia for Putin summit
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday for a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, state media reported.
Crackdown on Amritpal Singh: Punjab Police invokes stringent NSA against 5 people
The Punjab Police on Monday said it has invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against five people linked to radical preacher Amritpal Singh's 'Waris Punjab De'.
