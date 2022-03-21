DH Evening Brief: March 21, 2022

AChinaEastern Airlines passenger jet with 132 people on board crashed in the mountains of southernChinaon Monday while on a flight from the city of Kunming to Guangzhou,China's Civil Aviation Administration ofChina(CAAC) said. Read more
Karnataka government planning to reduce medical fees
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the government is considering measures to reduce the fees for medical course in the state and also National Medical Council (NMC) is looking into it, following the Ukraine crisis, aimed at facilitating more students to study here. Read more
Footballer to second-time CM: A look at Nongthombam Biren Singh
Nongthombam Biren Singh,Manipur's second-time chief minister, has scored the winning goal for the Bharatiya Janata Party this time around too. Read more
Centre mulls making all adults eligible for Covid-19 booster dose
India is considering making all adults eligible for booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, as infections grow in some countries and some Indians find it hard to travel abroad without a third dose. Read more
AAP adds to Punjab's happiness index
According to the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, India is a terribly unhappy place, ranked a miserable 136 in a list of 146 countries in the recently released World Happiness Report. Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal are all happier places, apparently. Read more
Viral video: Noida teen's dedication to join Indian Army wins hearts
A video of a teenager sprinting in the midnight in Noida has gone viral and has been winning everyone's heart. Watch video
BJP makes 'puja' and 'flag' mandatory for party workers to attend Yogi's swearing-in ceremony
BJP workers, who want to attend the grand swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath and his Cabinet colleagues scheduled to be held at the Ikana Stadium on Friday, will have to perform 'puja' at temples before attending the same and put party flags atop their vehicles while travelling to the venue. Read more
AAP picks Harbhajan Singh, Raghav Chadha for Rajya Sabha seats
Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha and IIT Delhi faculty Sandeep Pathak are among the five candidates nominated by the party from Punjab to Rajya Sabha. Read more
Final rites of student killed in Ukraine conducted in native village of Chalageri
The final rites of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, the medical student who lost his life in Russian shelling in Kharkiv city of Ukraine, was performed in his native village Chalageri here on Monday morning. Read more
Plane carrying 132 passengers crashes in China
AChinaEastern Airlines passenger jet with 132 people on board crashed in the mountains of southernChinaon Monday while on a flight from the city of Kunming to Guangzhou,China's Civil Aviation Administration ofChina(CAAC) said. Read more
Karnataka government planning to reduce medical fees
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the government is considering measures to reduce the fees for medical course in the state and also National Medical Council (NMC) is looking into it, following the Ukraine crisis, aimed at facilitating more students to study here. Read more
Footballer to second-time CM: A look at Nongthombam Biren Singh
Nongthombam Biren Singh,Manipur's second-time chief minister, has scored the winning goal for the Bharatiya Janata Party this time around too. Read more
Centre mulls making all adults eligible for Covid-19 booster dose
India is considering making all adults eligible for booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, as infections grow in some countries and some Indians find it hard to travel abroad without a third dose. Read more
AAP adds to Punjab's happiness index
According to the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, India is a terribly unhappy place, ranked a miserable 136 in a list of 146 countries in the recently released World Happiness Report. Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal are all happier places, apparently. Read more
Viral video: Noida teen's dedication to join Indian Army wins hearts
A video of a teenager sprinting in the midnight in Noida has gone viral and has been winning everyone's heart. Watch video
BJP makes 'puja' and 'flag' mandatory for party workers to attend Yogi's swearing-in ceremony
BJP workers, who want to attend the grand swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath and his Cabinet colleagues scheduled to be held at the Ikana Stadium on Friday, will have to perform 'puja' at temples before attending the same and put party flags atop their vehicles while travelling to the venue. Read more
AAP picks Harbhajan Singh, Raghav Chadha for Rajya Sabha seats
Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha and IIT Delhi faculty Sandeep Pathak are among the five candidates nominated by the party from Punjab to Rajya Sabha. Read more
Final rites of student killed in Ukraine conducted in native village of Chalageri
The final rites of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, the medical student who lost his life in Russian shelling in Kharkiv city of Ukraine, was performed in his native village Chalageri here on Monday morning. Read more