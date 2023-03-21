DH Evening Brief: Punjab Police arrest 4 for helping Amritpal escape; MHA approves Delhi Budget amid row between AAP & BJP

Punjab Police arrest 4 for helping Amritpal escape
Four people have been arrested for helping radical preacherAmritpalSingh escape, the Punjab Police said on Tuesday. Read more
MHA approves Delhi Budget amid row between AAP and BJP
The Ministry of Home Affairs approved the Budget for Delhi on Tuesday. The approval was conveyed to Delhi government, PTI cited sources in the L-G's office as saying. Read more
SC asks Centre to examine less painful method of execution than hanging
The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to start a discussion and collect necessary information to examine if there can be a less painful method than hanging by neck for execution in death penalty cases in the country. Read more
Putin and Xi discuss Chinese peace proposal for Ukraine
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping had held a "thorough" exchange of views during their first day of talks and had discussed Beijing's peace plan for Ukraine. Read more
'You have 80,000 cops, how could Amritpal escape': HC raps Punjab govt
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday asked the state government "how is everyone arrested, exceptAmritpal Singh," adding that "if he has escaped, this is an intelligence failure". Read more
CBI seeking restoration of Red Notice against Choksi
The CBI has asked the Commission for Control of Interpol's Files (CCF) forrestoration of Red Notice against fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksiwho is wanted in Rs 13,000 crore bank fraud in Punjab National Bank, the agency said in a statement. Read more
Defiant K Kavitha displays phones used during Delhi liquor 'scam' period after ED claims she destroyed them
Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha, who has been called in for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy case for the third round, showed mobile phones to the media following an allegation by the central agency that the BRS MLC destroyed the phones she used during the 'scam' period. Read more
No breakthrough at Speaker's all-party meeting to break Parliament logjam
An all-party meeting called by Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday to break the logjam in Parliament remained inconclusive, with the ruling BJP and the Opposition failing to arrive at a consensus. Read more
Kannada actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa arrested over Hindutva tweet
Bengaluru police arrested Kannada actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa on Tuesday for tweeting that "Hindutva is built on lies". Read more
With Bollywood and cricketers endorsing them, gambling sites are betting big
On March 13, former captain of the Indian men’s cricket team Virender Sehwaglaunched a cricket tournamentin Delhi that will see several former stars participate in a nine-day long T20 tournament in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad starting on March 22. Read more
Punjab Police arrest 4 for helping Amritpal escape
Four people have been arrested for helping radical preacherAmritpalSingh escape, the Punjab Police said on Tuesday. Read more
MHA approves Delhi Budget amid row between AAP and BJP
The Ministry of Home Affairs approved the Budget for Delhi on Tuesday. The approval was conveyed to Delhi government, PTI cited sources in the L-G's office as saying. Read more
SC asks Centre to examine less painful method of execution than hanging
The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to start a discussion and collect necessary information to examine if there can be a less painful method than hanging by neck for execution in death penalty cases in the country. Read more
Putin and Xi discuss Chinese peace proposal for Ukraine
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping had held a "thorough" exchange of views during their first day of talks and had discussed Beijing's peace plan for Ukraine. Read more
'You have 80,000 cops, how could Amritpal escape': HC raps Punjab govt
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday asked the state government "how is everyone arrested, exceptAmritpal Singh," adding that "if he has escaped, this is an intelligence failure". Read more
CBI seeking restoration of Red Notice against Choksi
The CBI has asked the Commission for Control of Interpol's Files (CCF) forrestoration of Red Notice against fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksiwho is wanted in Rs 13,000 crore bank fraud in Punjab National Bank, the agency said in a statement. Read more
Defiant K Kavitha displays phones used during Delhi liquor 'scam' period after ED claims she destroyed them
Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha, who has been called in for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy case for the third round, showed mobile phones to the media following an allegation by the central agency that the BRS MLC destroyed the phones she used during the 'scam' period. Read more
No breakthrough at Speaker's all-party meeting to break Parliament logjam
An all-party meeting called by Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday to break the logjam in Parliament remained inconclusive, with the ruling BJP and the Opposition failing to arrive at a consensus. Read more
Kannada actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa arrested over Hindutva tweet
Bengaluru police arrested Kannada actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa on Tuesday for tweeting that "Hindutva is built on lies". Read more
With Bollywood and cricketers endorsing them, gambling sites are betting big
On March 13, former captain of the Indian men’s cricket team Virender Sehwaglaunched a cricket tournamentin Delhi that will see several former stars participate in a nine-day long T20 tournament in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad starting on March 22. Read more