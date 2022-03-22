DH Evening Brief: March 22, 2022

India 'somewhat shaky' in terms of dealing with 'aggression' of Putin, says Biden
US President Joe Biden has said that India is being "somewhat shaky" in terms of showing support against the Russian invasion of Ukraine as he asserted that most of the friends and allies of America have presented a united front in terms of dealing with Vladimir Putin's "aggression". Read more
Zomato faces heat for plans to deliver food in 10 minutes
Food-delivery giant Zomato Ltd is facing a backlash on social media for its plans to roll out a 10-minute food service that critics say raises road-safety risks for delivery riders. Read more
Petrol, diesel prices hiked after a 4-month hiatus: Check fuel rates
Petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday were hiked by 80 paise a litre each while domestic cooking gas prices were increased by Rs 50 per cylinder, ending a over four and half month election-related hiatus in rate revision, sources said. Read more
'The Kashmir Files': Is this the 'truth' that most of India is beating to now?
'The Kashmir Files' could have been a serious attempt to portray the very real tragedy of the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in early 1990.But as you watch this film, it becomes obvious that director Vivek Agnihotri is working on a very different agenda. Read more
Jinnah partitioned India once but BJP leaders are dividing country every day: Sanjay Raut
Muhammad Ali Jinnah had partitioned India only once to create Pakistan but BJP leaders are dividing the country every day by creating a rift between Hindus and Muslims through their statements, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged on Tuesday.Read more
Haryana Assembly passes anti-conversion Bill amid opposition, walkout
Amid Congress opposition and walkout, the Haryana Assembly on Tuesday passed a Bill against religious conversion through force, undue influence or allurement. Read more
Akhilesh Yadav resigns as Lok Sabha MP after UP polls, to shift base to Lucknow
Akhilesh Yadav has resigned from the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat while Azam Khan has given up his Rampur Lok Sabha seat.Akhilesh will now retain his Karhal assembly seat and Azam Khan will keep his Rampur seat. Read more
Violence claims eight lives in West Bengal’s Birbhum
Violence claimed eight lives in West Bengal’s Birbhum district with angry villagers allegedly setting fire to houses following the alleged killing of a panchayat deputy chief in bombing on Monday evening.Read more
BJP MLA calls for introducing chapter on Bhagwad Gita in Maharashtra school syllabus
Close on the Gujarat government including Shrimad Bhagavad Gita in the school syllabus for Classes 6-12, the BJP in Maharashtra made a similar demand before the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Read more
India 'somewhat shaky' in terms of dealing with 'aggression' of Putin, says Biden
US President Joe Biden has said that India is being "somewhat shaky" in terms of showing support against the Russian invasion of Ukraine as he asserted that most of the friends and allies of America have presented a united front in terms of dealing with Vladimir Putin's "aggression". Read more
Zomato faces heat for plans to deliver food in 10 minutes
Food-delivery giant Zomato Ltd is facing a backlash on social media for its plans to roll out a 10-minute food service that critics say raises road-safety risks for delivery riders. Read more
Petrol, diesel prices hiked after a 4-month hiatus: Check fuel rates
Petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday were hiked by 80 paise a litre each while domestic cooking gas prices were increased by Rs 50 per cylinder, ending a over four and half month election-related hiatus in rate revision, sources said. Read more
'The Kashmir Files': Is this the 'truth' that most of India is beating to now?
'The Kashmir Files' could have been a serious attempt to portray the very real tragedy of the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in early 1990.But as you watch this film, it becomes obvious that director Vivek Agnihotri is working on a very different agenda. Read more
Jinnah partitioned India once but BJP leaders are dividing country every day: Sanjay Raut
Muhammad Ali Jinnah had partitioned India only once to create Pakistan but BJP leaders are dividing the country every day by creating a rift between Hindus and Muslims through their statements, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged on Tuesday.Read more
Haryana Assembly passes anti-conversion Bill amid opposition, walkout
Amid Congress opposition and walkout, the Haryana Assembly on Tuesday passed a Bill against religious conversion through force, undue influence or allurement. Read more
Akhilesh Yadav resigns as Lok Sabha MP after UP polls, to shift base to Lucknow
Akhilesh Yadav has resigned from the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat while Azam Khan has given up his Rampur Lok Sabha seat.Akhilesh will now retain his Karhal assembly seat and Azam Khan will keep his Rampur seat. Read more
Violence claims eight lives in West Bengal’s Birbhum
Violence claimed eight lives in West Bengal’s Birbhum district with angry villagers allegedly setting fire to houses following the alleged killing of a panchayat deputy chief in bombing on Monday evening.Read more
BJP MLA calls for introducing chapter on Bhagwad Gita in Maharashtra school syllabus
Close on the Gujarat government including Shrimad Bhagavad Gita in the school syllabus for Classes 6-12, the BJP in Maharashtra made a similar demand before the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Read more