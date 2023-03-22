DH Evening Brief: Tight security around Indian High Commission in UK; Sudha Murthy, S M Krishna, others honoured with Padma awards

Padma awards: Sudha Murty, S M Krishna, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Zakir Hussain, others honoured
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday conferred Padma awards to former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna, noted industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla and famous playback singer Suman Kalyanpur at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
XBB.1.16 variant driving Covid cases in India, AIIMS director says as Modi calls high level meet on issue
As India witnessed the highest number of Covid cases in over four months, former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria on Wednesday said the new XBB.1.16 variant could be driving the recent rise but emphasised there was no need for panic as long it does not cause severe illness and deaths.
Punjab Police release 7 pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires to expedite his arrest
Punjab Police issued a lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against pro-Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh. National Security Act has been invoked against him and declared a fugitive by the Punjab Police.
SC flags 'practice' of some courts remanding accused into custody of probe agencies after appearance on summons
The Supreme Court has flagged the issue of some courts seemingly following "a practice" of remanding the accused into the custody the moment they appear before them in response to the summons, saying the correctness of this practice needs to be tested "in an appropriate case".
Finance Minister Gahlot presents Rs 78,800-cr budget for 2023-24 in Delhi Assembly
Finance minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday presented a Rs 78,800-crore budget in the Delhi assembly for the financial year 2023-24, which majorly focuses on transport and infrastructure as part of the G-20 summit preparations.
Mukesh Ambani the world's 9th richest person; Gautam Adani now 23rd
Gautam Adani's fortunes have suffered a severe setback on concerns over corporate governance and accounting fraud, leading to Reliance Industries' Mukesh Ambani replacing the Ahmedabad-based industrialist as the richest Indian.
SC agrees to constitute special bench to hear Bilkis Bano's plea against remission to convicts in gang-rape case
The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to constitute a special bench to hear a plea by Bilkis Bano, who was gang-raped during the 2002 Gujarat riots, against the remission of the sentence of 11 convicts in the case.
Apple seeks India labour reform to diversify beyond China
Apple Inc. is seeking changes in India’s labour laws as part of its effort to expand local production, and regional governments are yielding to its request as they are eager to snatch iPhone assembly from China.
ICC Player Rankings: Siraj loses top position to Hazlewood in ODI; Williamson rises to no. 2 in Test
India pacer Mohammed Siraj lost the top spot to Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood among the bowlers in ODI cricket in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Player Rankings, released on Wednesday.
Right wing groups clean Shivamogga DC office premises with cow urine after Muslim youth recites Azaan
Activists of the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) cleaned the premises of the deputy commissioner’s office with cow urine in Shivamogga city on Monday, the place where a Muslim youth recited Azaan during a recently-held protest outside the office.
Nation-building secrets India can learn from allies Japan and UAE
Political scientists have known for long that procedural democracy and a liberal State with freedoms and tolerance don’t necessarily coincide; one can exist without the other. Economists, too, know that without the freedom to pursue our aspirations, economic growth will not last too long, as the communist world found out.
Security heightened around Indian High Commission in London over protest by British Sikh groups
There is a heightened security presence and barricades have been erected outside the Indian High Commission here on Wednesday due to a planned demonstration called by some British Sikh groups.
His comments come on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting to review the Covid situation and also took stock of the public health preparedness.
'Modi hatao, desh bachao': Anti-PM posters appear in Delhi
The Delhi police registered 44 FIRs and made 4 arrests, including two printing press owners, after anti-Narendra Modi posters were found on walls and poles in several spots in the nation's capital.
