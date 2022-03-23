DH Evening Brief: March 23, 2022

Birbhum killings: Calcutta HC asks Delhi CFSL to collect samples from site of incident, orders govt to file report
The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed CFSL Delhi to immediately collect necessary materials for forensic examination at Bogtui village in Bengal’s Birbhum district, where at least eight people were charred to death in the suspected fallout of a TMC panchayat official’s murder.
Income Tax department raids Hero Motocorp premises for alleged tax evasion
The Income Tax Department is conducting raids on multiple premises of Hero Motocorp as part of a tax evasion investigation against the country's largest two-wheeler automobile manufacturer, officials said Wednesday morning.
10 powerful murals & art pieces in support of Ukraine
While civilian casualties from the Russian bombardment rise in Ukraine,artists around the world lent their support to war-torn Ukraine and condemned Russia’s brutal attack which enters its 28th day today.
Covid-19 | Centre revokes Disaster Management Act provisions: What does this mean for mask mandates, social distancing?
The Centre will not be issuing any orders on Covid-19 containment measures like mandatory wearing of masks and social distancing or barring activities from April 1 after National Disaster Management Authority said that there is no "further need" to invoke Disaster Management Act to deal with the situation.
Indian-origin US airman gets approval to wear tilak in uniform
An Indian-origin airman in the US Air Force has been given approval to wear a Tilak Chandlo while in uniform, marking a new distinction in religious accommodation for Indian-origin religions in American armed services after Airman Harpreetinder Singh Bajwa was given exemption to serve with a beard, turban and unshorn hair in 2019.
One black box recovered from China Eastern plane crash wreckage
One of the two black boxes of the China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed on Monday has been found, rescuers said on Wednesday.
Pushkar Singh Dhami takes oath as Uttarakhand CM, eight ministers also sworn-in
Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday took oath as the Uttarakhand chief minister during a ceremony held at Parade Ground here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Parliament approves Rs 1.42 lakh crore budget for Jammu and Kashmir
Parliament on Wednesday approved the Rs 1.42-lakh-crore budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2022-23, with Rajya Sabha returning the relevant bills to the Lok Sabha.
