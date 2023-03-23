DH Evening Brief: Court says lesser punishment for Rahul wouldn't have served 'purpose' of defamation law; Parliament logjam persists
updated: Mar 23 2023, 19:38 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Lesser punishment wouldn't have served 'purpose' of defamation law: Court on Rahul's sentence
Awarding the maximum punishment prescribed under the defamation law to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the court of chief judicial magistrate in Surat held that if Rahul Gandhi had received lesser punishment, "the purpose of defamation law" wouldn't have served as it would have sent a message that "any individual would easily defame another individual."
Parliament logjam persists as both sides remain rigid: VP Dhankhar
Another attempt to clear the logjam in Parliament ended without any result on Thursday with both the ruling BJP and the joint Opposition remaining “rigid” on their positions, leading to disruptions in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
Rahul will appeal Gujarat court ruling, being punished for speaking truth: Congress
The Congress on Thursday said former party chief Rahul Gandhi will file an appeal against a Gujarat court verdict holding him guilty in a 2019 criminal defamation case and alleged that he was being "punished" for raising his voice for the truth.
Accenture Plc said on Thursday it would cut about 19,000 jobs and lowered its annual revenue and profit projections, the latest sign that the worsening global economic outlook was sapping corporate spending on IT services.
'Truth is my God': Rahul Gandhi quotes Mahatma after jail sentence in 'Modi surname' remark case
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi quoted Mahatma Gandhi in a tweet about truth and non-violence after a court in Surat in Gujarat on Thursday sentenced him to two years in jail in a criminal defamation case connected to his "Modi surname" remarks.
UK to respond 'robustly' against attack on Indian High Commission: Foreign Secretary Cleverly
The UK will review the security at the Indian High Commission here following "unacceptable" acts of violence by pro-Khalistan protesters, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said, asserting that the government takes these matters "very seriously" and would "robustly" respond to such incidents.
Haryana woman who harboured Amritpal, his associate nabbed: Police
Haryana Police have nabbed a woman who allegedly harboured Amritpal Singh and his associate Papalpreet Singh at her home in the state's Kurukshetra district, an official said on Thursday.
Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs, trims forecasts
Accenture Plc said on Thursday it would cut about 19,000 jobs and lowered its annual revenue and profit projections, the latest sign that the worsening global economic outlook was sapping corporate spending on IT services.
Hindenburg shorts Jack Dorsey's payments firm Block
Hindenburg Research said on Thursday it held short positions in Block Inc, alleging that the Jack Dorsey-led payments firm overstated its user counts and understated its customer acquisition costs.
Apple considering bidding for English football streaming rights
Apple Inc is considering bidding for streaming rights of a range of English football games, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the situation.
