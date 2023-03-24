DH Evening Brief: Rahul disqualified as MP after conviction; Finance Bill passed in LS without discussion amid sloganeering
DH Evening Brief: Rahul disqualified as MP after conviction; Finance Bill passed in LS without discussion amid sloganeering
updated: Mar 24 2023, 17:00 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Rahul Gandhi disqualified as Lok Sabha MP after conviction
TopCongressleaderRahul Gandhion Friday stood disqualified as an MP with the Lok Sabha Secretariat issuing a notification following his conviction by a Surat court in a defamation case with the party making it clear that this will neither stop their fight nor silence them. Read more
Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification could be a blessing in disguise
On the face of it,the March 23 order by the Surat District Courtsentencing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years of imprisonment in a criminal defamation case has come as a body blow to the Congress. This is particularly so because it comes at a time when the grand old party is appearing to gain momentum in its offensive against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Read more
Finance Bill passed in Lok Sabha without discussion amid sloganeering
Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Finance Bill 2023 giving effect to tax proposals without debate amid ruckus by Opposition members demanding a JPC probe into the allegations against the Adani Group of companies. Read more
Haryana police on alert after Amritpal Singh's last location traced to Kurukshetra district
Haryana Police Friday said it has stepped up vigil across the state and its personnel have been put on alert after radical preacher Amritpal Singh's last location was traced in the Kurukshetra district. Read more
14 Opposition parties move Supreme Court against 'arbitrary use' of ED, CBI; hearing on April 5
As many as 14 political parties including the Congress and AAP have approached the Supreme Court alleging misuse of investigating agencies of the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate. Read more
In Pics | Neeraj Chopra to Smriti Mandhana: Celebrities glam up Indian Sports Honours 2023
The fourth edition of Indian Sports Honours (ISH) was held in Mumbai on March 23. Conceptualised by Cornerstone, the special occasion celebrates and recognises the spirit of sportsmanship, and honours top athletes across various sports who have performed exceptionally well in the previous year. Here are some pictures from the gala award night. Read more
Ambani adopts familiar playbook in cola battle vs Coke, Pepsi
Indian industrial giant Reliance is reviving a historic local cola brand with plans to use its vast retail network, slash prices and tap nationalist sentiment to challenge USbeverage giants PepsiCo and Coca-Cola in a key market. Read more
Legacy Twitter Blue badges to be removed from April 1
Elon Musk on Friday said that Twitter will remove all legacy Blue verified checkmarks for both individual users and organisations from April 1. Twitter Blue in India will cost Rs 9,400 a year for individual users. Read more
'I’ll be back as CM,' says Bommai ahead of polls
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has declared that he will reprise his role as the state’s top executive if the BJP is voted back to power, the first such assertion that has raised eyebrows ahead of the Legislative Assembly election. Read more
Do government bonds put Indian banks at risk, a la Silicon Valley Bank?
The collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the United States earlier this month has caused concerns of similar crisis in banks across the world. Just like a rising tide lifts all boats, a sinking tide exposes those swimming naked. Read more
