DH Evening Brief: March 25, 2022

'Bulldozer Baba’ Yogi Adityanath comes back stronger
YogiAdityanath was an unexpected pick by the BJP for the chief minister’s post after the party scored a landslide win in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. A poster boy for Hindutva, saffron-robed Adityanath was considered a rabble-rouser and often accused of making provocative remarks against Muslims.
'Border situation not normal': Jaishankar after 'candid' talks with China's Wang Yi
After holding talks withChinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, External Affairs MinisterDr S Jaishankar said that they bothaddressed a broad andsubstantive agenda in an open andcandid manner during the talk that lasted for three hours.
Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill; completes budgetary exercise for FY23
The Finance Bill was approved by the Lower House after accepting 39 official amendments moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and rejecting the amendments proposed by the opposition by voice vote.
Spectrum auction to be conducted soon; 5G service to be launched be year end: Govt in RS
Spectrum auctions will be conducted very soon, and the next-generation 5G services are expected to commence before the end of the year, Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.
Indian medical students abroad with incomplete internship due to compelling situations to get relief
Indian students pursuing medical studies abroad who could not complete their internship due to compelling situations such as war and the Covid pandemic will now be able to finish their remaining internship in the country, the government said on Friday.
'RRR' movie review: Jr NTR delivers career-best performance in S S Rajamouli's masterpiece
Ace filmmaker S S Rajamouli redefined the tenets ofIndian cinema with the 2017 releaseBaahubali 2, which created history at the box office while offering fans a bonafide big screen experience. With his latest movie,RRR, the ace storyteller has once again delivered a masterpiece that caters to the mass audience.
Infosys plays down Russia ties after UK finance chief Rishi Sunak grilled
Infosys played down its business ties in Russia on Friday after British finance minister Rishi Sunak came under fire over his wife's stake in the IT giant.
Indian medical students abroad with incomplete internship due to compelling situations to get relief
Indian students pursuing medical studies abroad who could not complete their internship due to compelling situations such as war and the Covid pandemic will now be able to finish their remaining internship in the country, the government said on Friday.
Watch: Ban on Muslim traders in Karnataka temples: Clamour grows louder
After a few organisations and temple managements called for banning non-Hindus from conducting trade in temple premises, the government has also refused to intervene citing rules.
300 dead in Russian strike on Mariupol theatre
Soon after the airstrike, Ludmyla Denisova, the Ukrainian Parliament's human rights commissioner, said more than 1,300 people had been sheltering in the building.
Swiggy Instamart to be official partner for TATA IPL 2022
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced that Swiggy Instamart will be the official partner for the TATA IPL 2022 tournament.
'RRR' movie review: Jr NTR delivers career-best performance in S S Rajamouli's masterpiece
Ace filmmaker S S Rajamouli redefined the tenets ofIndian cinema with the 2017 releaseBaahubali 2, which created history at the box office while offering fans a bonafide big screen experience. With his latest movie,RRR, the ace storyteller has once again delivered a masterpiece that caters to the mass audience.
