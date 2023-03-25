DH Evening Brief: Rahul refuses to apologise for UK speech, says 'my name is not Savarkar'; PM Modi campaigns in poll-bound Karnataka
DH Evening Brief: Rahul refuses to apologise for UK speech, says 'my name is not Savarkar'; PM Modi campaigns in poll-bound Karnataka
updated: Mar 25 2023, 18:11 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
My name is not Savarkar, it is Gandhi and Gandhi won't apologise: Defiant Rahul slams BJP
"My name is not Savarkar, it is Gandhi and Gandhi never offers apology," said a defiant Rahul Gandhi after a journalist asked him if it would be easier had Rahul paid heed to BJP's demands for an apology over his remarks in UK.
Kannada a prosperous language, earlier govts didn't take steps to support it: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hit out at political parties which played a "game" over languages without doing enough to support them, and alleged they did not want students from villages, poor and those from backward class families to become doctors or engineers.
Congress issues first list of 124 candidates for Karnataka elections
The Congress on Saturday announced its first list of 124 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka with Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah contesting the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls from Varuna constituency. This ends speculations on Siddaramaiah's seat conundrum.
Indian-Americans rally in support of India at San Francisco consulate after Khalistani attack
A large number of Indian-Americans waiving the tri-colour held a peace rally in front of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco to express solidarity with India following the vandalism at the facility by Khalistan supporters early this week.
The administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn’t intervened in the Adani Group’s tussle with a US short seller that caused a rout in the company’s shares, said Sanjeev Sanyal, an economic adviser to the PM.
Delhi court adjourns hearing on Manish Sisodia's bail plea in money laundering case till April 5
A Delhi court on Saturday adjourned till April 5 the hearing on the bail plea of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case arising out of the excise policy matter.
CJI D Y Chandrachud deplores 'absymal' women-men ratio in legal professsion; voices concern against stereotypes
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday flagged the "abysmal" women-to-men ratio in the legal profession and called for ensuring equal opportunities for women, asserting that there was no dearth of young, talented women lawyers.
Gordon E. Moore, the Intel co-founder behind Moore’s Law, dies at 94
Gordon E. Moore, a co-founder and former chairman of Intel Corp, the California semiconductor chipmaker that helped give Silicon Valley its name, achieving the kind of industrial dominance once held by giant American railroad or steel companies of another age, died Friday at his home in Hawaii. He was 94.
My name is not Savarkar, it is Gandhi and Gandhi won't apologise: Defiant Rahul slams BJP
"My name is not Savarkar, it is Gandhi and Gandhi never offers apology," said a defiant Rahul Gandhi after a journalist asked him if it would be easier had Rahul paid heed to BJP's demands for an apology over his remarks in UK.
Read more
Kannada a prosperous language, earlier govts didn't take steps to support it: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hit out at political parties which played a "game" over languages without doing enough to support them, and alleged they did not want students from villages, poor and those from backward class families to become doctors or engineers.
Read more
PM inaugurates much-awaited Whitefield Metro line in Bengaluru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 13.71-km Whitefield (Kadugodi)-KR Pura metro line in eastern Bengaluru on Saturday.
Read more
Congress issues first list of 124 candidates for Karnataka elections
The Congress on Saturday announced its first list of 124 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka with Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah contesting the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls from Varuna constituency. This ends speculations on Siddaramaiah's seat conundrum.
Read more
Indian-Americans rally in support of India at San Francisco consulate after Khalistani attack
A large number of Indian-Americans waiving the tri-colour held a peace rally in front of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco to express solidarity with India following the vandalism at the facility by Khalistan supporters early this week.
Read more
Modi govt hasn’t intervened in Adani crisis, says PM's economic advisor
The administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn’t intervened in the Adani Group’s tussle with a US short seller that caused a rout in the company’s shares, said Sanjeev Sanyal, an economic adviser to the PM.
Read more
Delhi court adjourns hearing on Manish Sisodia's bail plea in money laundering case till April 5
A Delhi court on Saturday adjourned till April 5 the hearing on the bail plea of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case arising out of the excise policy matter.
Read more
CJI D Y Chandrachud deplores 'absymal' women-men ratio in legal professsion; voices concern against stereotypes
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday flagged the "abysmal" women-to-men ratio in the legal profession and called for ensuring equal opportunities for women, asserting that there was no dearth of young, talented women lawyers.
Read more
Gordon E. Moore, the Intel co-founder behind Moore’s Law, dies at 94
Gordon E. Moore, a co-founder and former chairman of Intel Corp, the California semiconductor chipmaker that helped give Silicon Valley its name, achieving the kind of industrial dominance once held by giant American railroad or steel companies of another age, died Friday at his home in Hawaii. He was 94.
Read more