DH Evening Brief: Patiala woman arrested for harbouring Amritpal Singh; Badminton duo Satwik-Chirag win Swiss Open title

Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty capped off their impressive campaign with a title win, beating China's Ren Xiang Yu and Tan Qiang in the final of the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament here on Sunday.
Air India and Nepal Airlines aircraft almost collided mid-air; 3 air traffic controllers suspended
A major tragedy was averted on Friday when an Air India and a Nepal Airlines aircraft came close to collision mid-air but the warning systems alerted the pilots whose timely action prevented the disaster, authorities said here on Sunday.
Brotherhood in Agra jail: Muslim inmates observe fast on Navratri, Hindus partake in roza for Ramzan
In a display of communal harmony and brotherhood, some Muslim inmates at the Central Jail here joined their Hindu brethren to fast on Navratri -- a gesture reciprocated by a few Hindu prisoners who observed 'roza' during Ramzan.
In poll-bound Karnataka, Amit Shah attacks Cong for forgetting those who fought for Hyderabad liberation
In poll-bound Karnataka, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday hit out at the Congress alleging that it never remembered those who fought and sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Hyderabad from the ‘brutal’ Nizam rule.
Martyr PM's son who walked for national unity can never insult country: Cong's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said a martyred prime minister's son who walked thousands of kilometres for national unity can never insult the country as the Congress held a nationwide protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.
Will restore scrapped 4% quota for Muslims in Karnataka when we come to power, says Congress
Flaying the BJP-led Karnataka government for its decision to scrap reservation for Muslims under Category 2B in the OBC list, the Congress declared on Sunday that it would restore the quota to the minority community in the event of the party coming to power in the State, where Assembly elections are due by May.
RBI may go in for 25 basis point interest rate hike in monetary policy meet next month, say experts
With retail inflation remaining above the comfort level of 6 per cent and most global peers including US Fed continuing hawkish stance, the Reserve Bank of India too may go in for a 25 basis points hike in the bi-monthly monetary policy to be announced on April 6, opined experts.
Patiala woman arrested for harbouring fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh
The Punjab Police has arrested a woman from Patiala for allegedly sheltering fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his aide, officials said on Sunday.
Read more
Badminton duo Satwik-Chirag win Swiss Open title
Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty capped off their impressive campaign with a title win, beating China's Ren Xiang Yu and Tan Qiang in the final of the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament here on Sunday.
Read more
Air India and Nepal Airlines aircraft almost collided mid-air; 3 air traffic controllers suspended
A major tragedy was averted on Friday when an Air India and a Nepal Airlines aircraft came close to collision mid-air but the warning systems alerted the pilots whose timely action prevented the disaster, authorities said here on Sunday.
Read more
Brotherhood in Agra jail: Muslim inmates observe fast on Navratri, Hindus partake in roza for Ramzan
In a display of communal harmony and brotherhood, some Muslim inmates at the Central Jail here joined their Hindu brethren to fast on Navratri -- a gesture reciprocated by a few Hindu prisoners who observed 'roza' during Ramzan.
Read more
Indian Coast Guard chopper crashes after take-off in Kochi
A helicopter of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) crashed during take-off at the Nedumbassery airport in Kochi on Sunday.
Read more
In poll-bound Karnataka, Amit Shah attacks Cong for forgetting those who fought for Hyderabad liberation
In poll-bound Karnataka, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday hit out at the Congress alleging that it never remembered those who fought and sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Hyderabad from the ‘brutal’ Nizam rule.
Read more
Martyr PM's son who walked for national unity can never insult country: Cong's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said a martyred prime minister's son who walked thousands of kilometres for national unity can never insult the country as the Congress held a nationwide protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.
Read more
Will restore scrapped 4% quota for Muslims in Karnataka when we come to power, says Congress
Flaying the BJP-led Karnataka government for its decision to scrap reservation for Muslims under Category 2B in the OBC list, the Congress declared on Sunday that it would restore the quota to the minority community in the event of the party coming to power in the State, where Assembly elections are due by May.
Read more
RBI may go in for 25 basis point interest rate hike in monetary policy meet next month, say experts
With retail inflation remaining above the comfort level of 6 per cent and most global peers including US Fed continuing hawkish stance, the Reserve Bank of India too may go in for a 25 basis points hike in the bi-monthly monetary policy to be announced on April 6, opined experts.
Read more
Ukraine says Russia 'took Belarus as a nuclear hostage'
Kyiv on Sunday said Russia was holding Minsk as a "nuclear hostage" after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons to ally Belarus.
Read more
Maharashtra's famed teakwood to adorn Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya
The first consignment of teak wood from Maharashtra's Chandrapur district will be sent to the holy pilgrimage town of Ayodhya where the grand temple of Lord Ram is being made.
Read more