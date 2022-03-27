DH Evening Brief: March 27, 2022

Ace Indian shuttler P V Sindhu notched up her second women's singles title of the season with a straight-game win over Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the summit clash of the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournamenton Sunday. Read more
PVR Ltd, Inox Leisure ink merger deal to create largest multiplex chain in India
Leading film exhibition players PVR Ltd and Inox Leisure Ltd on Sunday announced a merger deal to create the largest multiplex chain in the country with a network of more than 1,500 screens. Read more
Fact Check: Claim by BJP members that Hindus were killed in Birbhum violence is false
As per March 23 report, the first seven were relatives and their bodies were found in the one-storey house of Sona Sheikh. Kazi Sajidur and Lili Khatun were the newlyweds. These names establish they were from the Muslim community. Read more
Centre may drop Covid pre-call announcements from phones after 2 years of pandemic
The Covid-19 awareness pre-call audio announcements set by telecom operators at the start of the pandemic may soon become history. Read more
Amid fuel price rise, Maharashtra man commutes to work on horse
In the wake of the fuel price rise and problems in maintaining a motorcycle due to the Covid-19 pandemic-induced restrictions, a man working as a lab assistant at a pharmacy college here in Maharashtra commutes on a horse to his workplace every day. Read more
Nearly half of new Uttar Pradesh ministers face criminal cases
Almost half of the newly appointed ministers in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet faced criminal cases, some of serious nature, according to a report by the poll rights body Association For Democratic Reforms(ADR). Read more
A world that’s more expensive is starting to destroy demand
Prices for some of the world’s most pivotal products – foods, fuels, plastics, metals – are spiking beyond what many buyers can afford. That’s forcing consumers to cut back and, if the trend grows, may tip economies already buffeted by pandemic and war back into recession. Read more
