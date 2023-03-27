DH Evening Brief: Disqualified as MP, Rahul asked to vacate official bungalow; SC notice to Centre, Gujarat govt on Bilkis Bano's plea

Attacks on Savarkar will reduce people's sympathy over disqualification, Sena reminds Rahul
The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) on Monday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's attack on freedom fighter V D Savarkar will lead to ebbing of sympathy he has gained due to his disqualification as Lok Sabha MP. Read more
Banjaras hurl stones at B S Yediyurappa's Shikaripur residence; Section 144 imposed
The protest staged by people of Banjara Community opposing the state government's decision to recommend the Centre to implement A J Sadashiva panel commission's report on internal reservation among SCs turned violent in Shikaripur on Monday when police resorted to caning when agitators hurled stones at the residence of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa. Read more
Amritpal Singh believed to be hiding in Nepal; India asks Nepal not to allow him to flee to third country
India has requested the Nepal government not to allow fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who is believed to be hiding in Nepal, to flee to a third country and arrest him if he attempts to escape using Indian passport or any other fake passport, a media report said on Monday.
'You are getting an ass to run a horse's race': Hardeep Puri jibe at Rahul Gandhi
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after his comment "My name is not Savarkar, it is Gandhi and I will not apologise" while addressing a briefing over his disqualification from Lok Sabha following his convictionby a Surat Court in a defamation case.
Dressed in black, Opposition MPs stage protest over Adani issue, Rahul Gandhi's disqualification
Dressed in black and some even covering their mouth with black cloth, the Opposition MPs on Monday disrupted Parliament proceedings for the 11th consecutive day over Adani Group issue and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification even as the Trinamool Congress joined the non-NDA grouping for the first time for a protest march.
Disqualified as MP, Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22
Disqualified Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi has been asked to vacate the official bungalow allotted to him by April 22, official sources said on Monday. Read more
SC notice to Centre, Gujarat govt on Bilkis Bano's plea against remission of gang-rape convicts
The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Centre and the Gujarat government on a plea filed by Bilkis Bano challenging the remission of the sentence of eleven convicts in a gang-rape case.
Bengaluru Bike taxi drivers demand protection against harassment by auto-rickshaw drivers
Over 1000 bike taxi drivers gathered at Freedom Park on Monday to strike against the harassment they face byauto-rickshaw driversin the city.
Oyo to reduce planned IPO amid tech headwinds
Oyo Hotels is reducing the shares it aims to sell via a stock-market debut by about two-thirds, an effort by its founder to get the sale done even after tech valuations plunged.
Six dead in suicide blast near Afghanistan foreign ministry
The attacker was targeted by Afghan forces but the explosives he carried detonated and "killed six civilians and wounded a number of others", ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor tweeted.
