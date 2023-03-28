DH Evening Brief: Atiq Ahmad gets life term in Umesh Pal case; Licences of 18 pharma cos cancelled for making spurious drugs

Govt cancels licenses of 18 pharma companies for making spurious medicines
In a major crackdown against the manufacture of substandard drugs, central and state regulators conducted joint inspections at 76pharmacompanies and cancelled the licences of 18 of them for producing spurious and adulterated drugs, official sources said on Tuesday. Read more
Will abide: Rahul writes to LS Secretariat on vacating government bungalow
A day after he was given one-month time to vacate his official bungalow following his disqualification as an MP, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he will abide by the directions, refusing to seek an extension to stay there.
To assess worldwide view on bail in case of assault laced with cruelty, HC turns to ChatGPT
In what could probably be a first-of-its-kind instance in an Indian court, the Punjab and Haryana High Court took help of ChatGPT to assess the worldwide view on bail in a case of assault "laced with cruelty".
Words he used was of Rahul, 'sanskar' of Sonia: Irani hits out at Cong over IYC chief's remarks
Union Minister Smriti Irani Tuesday hit out at the Congress leadership over the alleged remarks by the party's youth wing president Srinivas BV against her, saying the words he used were of Rahul Gandhi and the 'sanskar' of Sonia Gandhi.
In Pics | Top 10 performers of Women's Premier League 2023
The Women's Premier League 2023 first season concludedwith team Mumbai Indians clinching the trophy after defeating Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in a high-octane match. Here we take a look at the some of the top performers from the tournament. See pics
Government extends deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar till June 30
The government on Tuesday extended the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar by three months to June 30 to enable people comply with the mandatory income tax provisions.
Parliament not to adjourn sine die; to run till April 6
Parliament is unlikely to adjourn sine die ahead of its schedule even as both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the 12th day without any business over the Opposition protest on the Adani affair and the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is planning to split its business into six main units covering e-commerce, media and the cloud, the company said on Tuesday, adding that each of the units will explore fundraising or initial public offerings.
Was being pushed into corner in Hindi film industry: Priyanka Chopra Jonas on moving to US
After spending almost two decades in Hindi cinema, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she decided to move to Hollywood as filmmakers back home were "not casting" her and she needed a break from the exhausting politics of the industry.
Atiq Ahmad, 2 others held guilty in 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case; given life sentences
An MP-MLA court on Tuesday held gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and two others guilty in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case, and sentenced them to rigorous life imprisonment.
Read more
Govt cancels licenses of 18 pharma companies for making spurious medicines
In a major crackdown against the manufacture of substandard drugs, central and state regulators conducted joint inspections at 76pharmacompanies and cancelled the licences of 18 of them for producing spurious and adulterated drugs, official sources said on Tuesday. Read more
Will abide: Rahul writes to LS Secretariat on vacating government bungalow
A day after he was given one-month time to vacate his official bungalow following his disqualification as an MP, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he will abide by the directions, refusing to seek an extension to stay there.
Read more
To assess worldwide view on bail in case of assault laced with cruelty, HC turns to ChatGPT
In what could probably be a first-of-its-kind instance in an Indian court, the Punjab and Haryana High Court took help of ChatGPT to assess the worldwide view on bail in a case of assault "laced with cruelty".
Read more
Words he used was of Rahul, 'sanskar' of Sonia: Irani hits out at Cong over IYC chief's remarks
Union Minister Smriti Irani Tuesday hit out at the Congress leadership over the alleged remarks by the party's youth wing president Srinivas BV against her, saying the words he used were of Rahul Gandhi and the 'sanskar' of Sonia Gandhi.
Read more
In Pics | Top 10 performers of Women's Premier League 2023
The Women's Premier League 2023 first season concludedwith team Mumbai Indians clinching the trophy after defeating Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in a high-octane match. Here we take a look at the some of the top performers from the tournament. See pics
Government extends deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar till June 30
The government on Tuesday extended the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar by three months to June 30 to enable people comply with the mandatory income tax provisions.
Read more
39 dead in fire at migrant facility in Mexico
An official with the National Immigration Institute say 39 people died and 29 were injured in a fire in an immigration detention facility in northern Mexico.
Read more
Parliament not to adjourn sine die; to run till April 6
Parliament is unlikely to adjourn sine die ahead of its schedule even as both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the 12th day without any business over the Opposition protest on the Adani affair and the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Read more
Alibaba to split into six units, explore IPOs
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is planning to split its business into six main units covering e-commerce, media and the cloud, the company said on Tuesday, adding that each of the units will explore fundraising or initial public offerings.
Read more
Was being pushed into corner in Hindi film industry: Priyanka Chopra Jonas on moving to US
After spending almost two decades in Hindi cinema, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she decided to move to Hollywood as filmmakers back home were "not casting" her and she needed a break from the exhausting politics of the industry.
Read more