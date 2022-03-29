DH Evening Brief: March 29, 2022

Here are the top stories this evening.
    India received 65% more FDI during Modi regime against 10 years of UPA rule: FM

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said FDI into the country during the Modi government was $500.5 billion, which is 65 per cent more than the amount received in the 10 years of the UPA government, as investors have trusted the economic management of the current regime.

    Uttar Pradesh portfolio distribution: Yogi's way on the highway

    The distribution of portfolios and some other steps taken by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the last two days have given enough indication that the second term of the BJP government is going to be Yogi way on the highway.

    I was out of line and I was wrong: Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock over Oscars slap

    Actor Will Smith offered apologies Monday to Chris Rock for smacking the comedian during the Oscars ceremony, as the body that oversees the awards said it was launching a formal review of the incident.

    Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov may visit India this week

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is likely to visit India this week and the key focus is expected to be discussions on a payment system for New Delhi's procurement of oil and military hardware from Moscow, people familiar with the developments said on Monday.

    Kremlin denies Abramovich poisoned, confirms role in talks

    The Kremlin on Tuesday denied a report that Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich was poisoned while taking part in peace talks over Ukraine, but confirmed he is acting as an intermediary.

    D K Shivakumar drops cryptic date for early Karnataka elections

    Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Tuesday cryptically guessed that an early election in the state may be announced on November 27 this year.

    NTA mulls new entrance test for colleges twice a year

    The Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) will neither make the board exams irrelevant nor give a push to “coaching culture”, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday, asserting that students from state boards will not be at a disadvantage in the undergraduate admission process.

    Assam, Meghalaya resolve border dispute in 6 locations; Shah terms it 'historic day' for Northeast

    Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday signed an agreement to resolve their five-decade-old border dispute in six of the 12 locations, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah calling it a "historic day" for the Northeast.

    Read more