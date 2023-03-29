DH Evening Brief: Karnataka polls on May 10; SC says moment politicians stop using religion in politics, hate speeches will end
updated: Mar 29 2023, 19:20 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Karnataka Assembly Elections to take place on May 10, counting to be held on May 13
Polls to elect the next state Assembly of Karnataka will take place in a single phase on May 10, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday.The votes will be counted on May 13, said the CEC, who was accompanied by the two other Election Commissioners, Anup Pandey and Arun Goel, during announcement of the schedule of the polls.
Moment politicians stop using religion in politics, hate speeches will go away: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Wednesday took serious exception to hate speeches and said the moment politics and religions are separated and politicians stop using religion in politics, such speeches will go away. The top court said hate speeches are being made by fringe elements and people should restrain themselves.
If Punjab govt had intention of arresting me, police would have come to my house: Amritpal Singh
A video of fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh surfaced on social media on Wednesday in which he slammed the Punjab Police for arresting Sikh youths during a crackdown against him. Wearing a black turban and shawl, the Khalistan sympathiser further said if the state government had the intention of making an arrest, police could have come to his house and he would have given up.
DH Exclusive: Indian Army sports team members told to be soldiers not athletes
Sports teams in regiments affiliated to the armed forces across the country appear to be culled to ‘optimise manpower’.This, sources claim, is an indirect fallout of the introduction of the Agnipath scheme where only up to 25 per cent of recruits are retained after a four-year contract, which could result in manpower shortage.
Sebi approves reforms giving more say to investors
The board of India's markets regulator on Wednesday approved a set of far-reaching changes aimed at giving more power to shareholders and creditors, including doing away with the current practice of having permanent board members for publicly listed companies.
Officer threatened to eliminate me in 2 weeks; will send his name in sealed cover to CJI, UP CM: Atiq's brother Ashraf
Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf alleged that an official has threatened to eliminate him in two weeks, adding that he will send a sealed envelope to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and the Chief Justice of India revealing the identity of the perpetrator.
Plea challenging Rahul Gandhi's conviction ready, to be moved soon
A petition challenging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction and sentencing by a trial court in Surat in a defamation case is ready and is likely to be filed very soon, sources said on Wednesday. The party's top legal advisors are working on the review petition which will be filed before the Surat sessions court in a day or two, they added.
Assembly Polls | BJP leadership is customising its approach
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national leadership’s decision to continue with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the party’s face for the assembly polls scheduled for the year-end has come as a windfall for Chouhan.Last year, Singh, an astute OBC leader, was removed as a member of the party’s powerful central parliamentary board along with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari who is believed to have long been out of favour with the party leadership.
No charge on normal UPI payment; interchange fee applicable for PPI merchant transactions: NPCI
National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Wednesday said there is no charge for the bank account to bank account-based UPI payments or normal UPI payments.However, interchange charges are only applicable for the prepaid payment instruments (PPI) merchant transactions and there is no charge to customers, NPCI clarified in a statement.
NCLAT upholds Rs 1,337.76 crore fine imposed on Google by CCI
The NCLAT on Wednesday upheld the order of the fair trade regulator CCI imposing a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Internet giant Google. A two-member bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) directed Google to implement the direction and deposit the amount in 30 days.
