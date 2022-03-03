DH Evening Brief: March 3, 2022

Indian students slam 'gutless' govt for offering roses instead of support in Ukraine
A number of Indian students evacuatedfrom Ukraine have criticised the government, claiming that they received little to no help from Indian Embassy officials, with one even slamming the gesture of handing over a rose to returnees.
Kherson becomes the first Ukrainian city to fall as Russia strikes more civilian targets
Russian troops were in the centre of the Ukrainian port of Kherson on Thursday after a day of conflicting claims over whether Moscow had captured a major urban centre for the first time in its eight-day invasion.
BJP 'influencing' Manipur polls by 'paying' banned rebel groups, accuses Congress
The Congress on Thursday accused the BJP government in Manipur of violating the model code of conduct to influence elections there after around Rs 17 crore was released to banned militant groups which are under suspension of operation agreement.
The world's most valuable cricket tournament, the Indian Premier League, will allow fully vaccinated spectators into stadiums when it starts this month, but at just 25 percent capacity, officials have said.
Zelenskyy says Ukrainian defences are holding strong against Russian invaders
Ukraine's defence lines were holding against the Russian attack, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his latest video on Thursday, adding there had been no respite in Moscow's shelling of Ukraine since midnight.
A change of colour that set tongues wagging in Uttar Pradesh
It would have seemed innocuous and gone unnoticed had it not been for the ongoing polls in Uttar Pradesh.
US calls on India to distance itself from Russia
The United States called on India on Wednesday to distance itself from Russia, its main arms supplier, after the invasion of Ukraine, which New Delhi has yet to condemn.
Can Vladimir Putin be prosecuted for war crimes in Ukraine?
The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor said Wednesday an active probe into possible war crimes in Ukraine "will immediately proceed" after his office received the backing of 39 countries.
