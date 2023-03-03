DH Evening Brief: BJP MLA quits as KSDL chief after son caught taking bribe; Pegasus row reignites after Rahul Gandhi's remarks
DH Evening Brief: BJP MLA quits as KSDL chief after son caught taking bribe; Pegasus row reignites after Rahul Gandhi's remarks
updated: Mar 03 2023, 18:33 ist
Here are the top stories today evening.
BJP MLA quits KSDL board after son caught taking bribe
Following Lokayukta raids on his son, Channagiri BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa tendered his resignation as chairperson of the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL), even as he claimed there was a “conspiracy’ against him and his family.
Rahul Gandhi maligning India from foreign soil: Anurag Thakur on Cong leader's Pegasus claim
Union minister Anurag Thakur on Friday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his claims of being under surveillance by intelligence agencies and accused him of maligning India on foreign soil after facing successive electoral setbacks.
Apple phones to be built in new 300-acre factory in Karnataka
Apple phones would be built in a new 300-acre factory in Karnataka creating about one lakh jobs, according to Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
China’s Loan Diplomacy | Heads I win, tails you lose
Most of South Asia, barring India, is facing a deep macroeconomic crisis. Everything is going wrong in these countries: growth rates have slipped, inflation and deficits have surged, and there is a political turmoil. While the common cause in each of the countries is mismanaged economic policy, there is another common factor that has led to the crisis: they are all victims of China’s lending policy.
Supreme Court refuses immediate hearing in hijab matter
The Supreme Court on Friday turned down a plea by a group of hijab wearing students for immediate listing of their interim application for putting on headscarf during the examinations in Karnataka's Pre-University Colleges beginning next week. Read more
NPP chief Sangma stakes claim to form govt in Meghalaya
NPP chief Conrad K Sangma on Friday met Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim to form the government in the northeastern state.
'Pitch talk getting too much': Rohit after Test defeat
Rohit Sharma has had enough of the incessant talk about the pitches in India. He maintains that turning tracks remain the team's strength and wants the struggling batters to find a way to score on them.
BJP claims Delhi government setting up 'I love Manish Sisodia' desks in schools, AAP denies
The BJP on Thursday claimed that the Delhi government is going to set up 'I love Manish Sisodia' desks in state-run schools to rally support for the arrested leader, a charge denied by the AAP.
Australia's Deakin becomes first foreign university to get nod to set up campus in India
The International Financial Services Centre Authorities (IFSCA) on Friday said it has given approval to Deakin University of Australia to set up its campus in Gujarat's GIFT City.
SpaceX Dragon crew enter International Space Station
Four astronauts entered the International Space Station on Friday after their SpaceX Dragon Crew-6 mission successfully docked, a NASA livestream showed.
