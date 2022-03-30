DH Evening Brief: March 30, 2022

BJP wants to kill Kejriwal after poll defeat in Punjab: Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodiawas addressing a press conference after a protest atKejriwal's residence earlier by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), during whichCCTV cameras and barrierswere allegedly damaged by the protesters. Read more
PM's daily to-do list includes raising fuel prices, showing 'hollow' dreams of jobs: Rahul Gandhi
Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said his daily to-do list includes raising petrol, diesel and gas prices, making farmers more helpless and showing "hollow dreams" of employment to the youth. Read more
Dearness Allowance for central government employees hiked by 3%
In a relief to over 47 lakh central government employees and over 68 lakh pensioners, the Centre Wednesday announced a 3 per cent hike in dearness allowance and dearness relief to 34 per cent, effective from January this year. Read more
Delhi govt meting out 'step- motherly' treatment to municipal corporations: Amit Shah
The Delhi government is meting out "step-motherly" treatment to municipal corporations in the national capital due to which they are struggling with inadequate resources for carrying out their responsibilities, Home Minister Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Read more
Pakistan's embattled PM Imran Khan summons special session of cabinet
Pakistan's embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday summoned a special session of the federal cabinet amidst reports that two ministers belonging to the ruling coalition partner MQM-P have resigned after their party announced that it will support Opposition's no-confidence motion.Read more
Sri Lanka goes dark due to nationwide power outage
Sri Lanka began imposing record nationwide 10-hour daily power cuts as it ran out of hydroelectricity on top of a severe shortage of fuel. See photos here
Karnataka to look into 'serious objections' to 'halal' meat: CM Basavaraj Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government would look into the 'serious objections' raised over 'halal' meat. Read more
Citi to sell Indian consumer business to Axis Bank for $1.6 billion
Citigroup Inc said on Wednesday it would sell its Indian consumer banking businesses to private lender Axis Bank for $1.6 billion, as the USbank exits retail operations in 13 markets. Read more
