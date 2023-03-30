DH Evening Brief: At least 13 dead in Indore temple mishap; BJP, Cong trade barbs after Germany wades into Rahul case
DH Evening Brief: At least 13 dead in Indore temple mishap; BJP, Cong trade barbs after Germany wades into Rahul case
updated: Mar 30 2023, 18:53 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
At least 13 killed in temple stepwell collapse in Madhya Pradesh's Indore
The roof of an ancient ‘bavdi’ (a large well) situated in a temple here collapsed on Thursday during Ram Navami festival leaving at least 13dead and several trapped. Read more
BJP, Congress trade barbs over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification after Germany takes notice
There is a war of words between the BJP and Congress asGermany took note of Congress’s leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification. Read more
FSSAI allows labelling curd in regional names amid political controversy
Food safety regulatory FSSAI on Thursday revised its order and allowed the use of regional names in printed labels of curd packets amid political controversy in Tamil Nadu. Read more
Stones pelted at Ram Navami procession in Vadodara
Stones were hurled at aRam Navamiprocession in Fatehpura area of Gujarat's Vadodara city on Thursday, police said. While some vehicles got damaged, no one was injured in the incident and the procession passed along its planned route under police protection, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Yashpal Jaganiya. Read more
Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh over a year
An idli lover from Hyderabad spent a whopping Rs 6 lakh on this south Indian delicacy during the last one year, revealed leading food-delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday. Read more
Tripura BJP MLA watches obscene video on mobile phone in Assembly
A legislator of the ruling BJP in Tripura, Jadab Lal Debnath was caught on camera watching obscene video on his mobile phone during the just concluded Assembly session. Read more
Congress protests must not lose sight of Karnataka polls
The Congress is being criticised for not filing an appeal post-haste against Rahul Gandhi’sconvictionby the Surat Metropolitan Magistrate’s court in a defamation case. While sentencing him to two years, coincidentally the exact minimum period of sentencing required for his disqualification, Gandhi was given 30 days to appeal the conviction and the sentence. It has already been a week, but the Congress apparently is still consulting its legal advisers. Read more
Google says Microsoft's cloud practices anti-competitive, slams deals with rivals
Alphabet's Google Cloud has accused Microsoft of anti-competitive cloud computing practices and criticised imminent deals with European cloud vendors, saying these do not solve broader concerns about its licensing terms. Read more
Adani pulls back on grand ambitions after Hindenburg bombshell
Two months on from its explosive report into Gautam Adani’s acquisitive conglomerate, short seller Hindenburg Research has left the Indian billionaire’s empire chastened and reevaluating its ambitions. Read more
