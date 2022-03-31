DH Evening Brief: March 31, 2022

Centre reduces areas under AFSPA in three NE states
The Narendra Modi government on Thursday announced that it is reducing the areas under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades following "improved security situation and fast-tracked development" in the North East.
Not linking PAN with Aadhaar will cost you up to Rs 1K
The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said non-linking of PAN with Aadhaar by March 31 would attract penalty of up to Rs 1,000, but such PAN will remain functional for one more year till March 2023, for filing ITR, claiming refunds and other I-T procedures.
Liquor consumers 'mahapaapi, not Indians': Bihar CM
Saying that the state cannot be made liable to provide relief over deaths caused by toxic hooch, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar labelled people who drink liquor "mahapaapi" (sinners) while discussing the liquor ban and offences in the state Assembly.
Religious divide to destroy global leadership: Mazumdar
Amidst the ongoing row over not allowing Muslim traders to put up stalls at temple festivals in Karnataka, Executive Chairperson of Biocon Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw spoke up against the "growing religious divide", saying that communal exclusion "would destroy our global leadership."
IMF warns Russia sanctions may hit dollar dominance
Financial sanctions imposed on Russia threaten to gradually dilute the dominance of the US dollar and could result in a more fragmented international monetary system, Gita Gopinath, IMF's First Deputy Managing Director, told The Financial Times.
Reliance defends takeover of Future stores in letter
India's top retailer, Reliance, has privately defended an abrupt takeover of the stores of debt-laden rival Future Retail, saying mounting dues of $634 million compelled it to act beyond expectations, a company letter shows.
Russia bombards areas where it pledged to scale back
Russian forces bombarded areas around Kyiv and another city just hours after pledging to scale back operations in those zones to promote trust between the two sides, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday.
Pics of Ukrainian children affected by Russian invasion
Hundreds of thousands of children have been caught up in the violence that has engulfed Ukraine, forcing them to witness violence, evacuations, abandonment and long fraught journeys to safety since Russia invaded the country last month. The long, exhausting, and inhumanly cruel Russian invasion of Ukraine has taken a toll on all its citizens. The Ukrainian children are safe nowhere, Whether it is bunkers, roads or hospitals, these pictures narrate how life has been inhumanly unfair to them.
India to import 100 tonnes of uranium for nuclear power plants in FY23
Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions and Prime Minister's Office said 100 tonne of natural uranium in the form of uranium ore concentrate is scheduled to be imported during 2022-23.
Centre reduces areas under AFSPA in three NE states
The Narendra Modi government on Thursday announced that it is reducing the areas under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades following "improved security situation and fast-tracked development" in the North East.
Read more
Sri Lanka runs out of diesel, faces longest-ever blackout
Diesel was no longer on sale across Sri Lanka on Thursday, crippling transport as the crisis-hit country's 22 million people endure record-long power blackouts.
Read more
Not linking PAN with Aadhaar will cost you up to Rs 1K
The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said non-linking of PAN with Aadhaar by March 31 would attract penalty of up to Rs 1,000, but such PAN will remain functional for one more year till March 2023, for filing ITR, claiming refunds and other I-T procedures.
Read more
Liquor consumers 'mahapaapi, not Indians': Bihar CM
Saying that the state cannot be made liable to provide relief over deaths caused by toxic hooch, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar labelled people who drink liquor "mahapaapi" (sinners) while discussing the liquor ban and offences in the state Assembly.
Read more
Religious divide to destroy global leadership: Mazumdar
Amidst the ongoing row over not allowing Muslim traders to put up stalls at temple festivals in Karnataka, Executive Chairperson of Biocon Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw spoke up against the "growing religious divide", saying that communal exclusion "would destroy our global leadership."
Read more
Mysterious Bill Gates photo highlights Pak army crisis
When Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan released a photo of a luncheon with Bill Gates last month, social media users noticed something odd: The round table had 13 seats, but only a dozen men.
Read more
IMF warns Russia sanctions may hit dollar dominance
Financial sanctions imposed on Russia threaten to gradually dilute the dominance of the US dollar and could result in a more fragmented international monetary system, Gita Gopinath, IMF's First Deputy Managing Director, told The Financial Times.
Read more
Reliance defends takeover of Future stores in letter
India's top retailer, Reliance, has privately defended an abrupt takeover of the stores of debt-laden rival Future Retail, saying mounting dues of $634 million compelled it to act beyond expectations, a company letter shows.
Read more
Russia bombards areas where it pledged to scale back
Russian forces bombarded areas around Kyiv and another city just hours after pledging to scale back operations in those zones to promote trust between the two sides, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday.
Read more
Pics of Ukrainian children affected by Russian invasion
Hundreds of thousands of children have been caught up in the violence that has engulfed Ukraine, forcing them to witness violence, evacuations, abandonment and long fraught journeys to safety since Russia invaded the country last month. The long, exhausting, and inhumanly cruel Russian invasion of Ukraine has taken a toll on all its citizens. The Ukrainian children are safe nowhere, Whether it is bunkers, roads or hospitals, these pictures narrate how life has been inhumanly unfair to them.
View gallery
India to import 100 tonnes of uranium for nuclear power plants in FY23
Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions and Prime Minister's Office said 100 tonne of natural uranium in the form of uranium ore concentrate is scheduled to be imported during 2022-23.