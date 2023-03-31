DH Evening Brief: Violence erupts again in Bengal; Gujarat HC quashes order to show Modi's PG degree, fines Kejriwal
updated: Mar 31 2023, 18:45 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Violence erupts again in Bengal’s Howrah
Ruckus re-erupted on day two in the Shibpur area of West Bengal’s Howrah, a day after mobsters clashed when a Ram Navami procession made its way on Thursday evening. Police force squads have been deployed in large numbers to bring the situation under control. Angry protesters vandalised roadside stalls, and pelted stones, as locals locked gates of apartments to stay safe within.
Gujarat HC quashes CIC direction to provide Modi's PG degree to Delhi CM, imposes Rs 25,000 fine on Kejriwal
The Gujarat High Court alloweda petition moved by Gujarat University (GU) challenging direction of Central Information Commission (CIC) asking thevarsity to provide post graduatedegreeof Prime Minister NarendraModiunder Right to Information Act (RTI) to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Woman at Bengaluru park dragged into car, gang-raped through the night
A 19-year-old woman was abducted by a gang of four persons from Koramangala and was gang-raped in a moving car for more than four hours. The police swung into action and have arrested four persons involved in the crime. Sathish, Vijay, Sridhar and Kiran, aged between 22 and 26 years were nabbed after the incident. All four are residents of Ejipura and surrounding areas. They work in different private firms as office boys and others.
India unveils Foreign Trade Policy 2023, targets $2 trillion in exports by 2030
The government on Friday came out with Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023 which seeks to boost the country's exports to $2 trillion by 2030 by shifting from incentives to remission and entitlement based regime.
Himanta Biswa Sarma threatens to lodge defamation suit against Kejriwal
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dared his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal to call him corrupt when the latter is on a Guwahati tour on Sunday. Sarma, on Friday, also threatened to file a defamation case against the Delhi Chief Minister.
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu likely to be released from Patiala jail on April 1
Congress leader Navjot SinghSidhuis likely to be released from the Patiala jail on April 1, said his counsel HPS Varma on Friday. The 59-year-old was serving a one-year sentence in a 1988 road rage case.
Election officials search CM Bommai’s car in poll-bound Karnataka
Election officials on Friday intercepted and checked KarnatakaChief Minister Basavaraj Bommai'scar when he was on his way to a temple in Chikkaballapura district.The Model Code of Conduct is in force in the State, which goes to polls on May 10.
Delhi ready for 'any eventuality': CM Kejriwal reviews Covid-19 situation
The Delhi government is keeping an eye on the spurt in Covid-19 cases in the national capital and is "prepared to face any eventuality", Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday. Only three deaths have been reported over the last four-five days. In all three patients, co-morbidities were "very severe" and it has been assessed that the fatality was due to co-morbidities and perhaps Covid was "incidental", but one can't say that, he said.
Transgender becoming woman after surgery can seek relief under Domestic Violence Act: Bombay High Court
A transgender who chooses to be a woman by undergoing gender reassignment surgery can seek relief under the Domestic Violence Act, the Bombay High Court has ruled upholding a lower court order directing a man to pay maintenance to his estranged wife, who was initially a transgender person.
Excise policy case: Delhi court dismisses Sisodia's bail plea
A Delhi court on Friday dismissed a bail plea of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case lodged by the CBI. Special Judge M K Nagpal dismissed Sisodia's plea.
